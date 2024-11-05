“Bharatanatyam Spin”: Indian Woman Shows Off Traditional Dance Moves to Mnike
- A South African woman with an Indian background shared a clip of herself dancing to Tyler ICU's hit song Mnike
- The young woman said she put a Bharatanatyam spin onto the popular amapiano dance track
- Social media users loved the dancer's moves and shared their thoughts in the post's comment section
South Africa, known as the Rainbow Nation, is a vibrant blend of diverse cultures and traditions where people from various backgrounds celebrate their unique identities.
A local Indian woman creatively combined traditional dancing with amapiano music, showcasing a beautiful fusion of South Asian and South African rhythms in a fresh way.
Mnike gets a dance remix
A TikTok user named Ishwarya, who uses the handle @lailarai__ on the app, uploaded a video of herself dancing to Mnike by Tyler ICU.
Instead of incorporating the TikTok dance moves created for the song, the young woman went a different path.
Inspired by another content creator, Ishwarya wrote in her post's caption:
"Not much here, just me putting a Bharatanatyam spin onto one of the most liked songs of my country."
Watch the incredible video below:
Mzansi impressed by Indian woman's dancing
Several social media users loved the young lady's dance moves and shared their thoughts in the comments section.
@pravz369_m told the online community:
"People don't understand how much stamina you need for this type of dancing. My sister does Bharatanatyam as well."
A proud @www.tiktok.mathangane said:
"South Africa our Rainbow Nation. I love her."
@user13553t1 wrote in the comment section:
"Absolutely brilliant, if I do say so myself. She put two kinds of dancing in one."
@sthenah93 laughed and said:
"My problem is that when I hear this song, this is how I’m going to dance to it."
@thee_chef_vee said to the dancer:
"Now that's how you do it, not the other videos we see on this app. Please teach them."
@funimbali3 shared with people on the social media platform:
"I see a dance challenge coming. Wait for it."
Man uses fingers to dance to Mnike
In another story, Briefly News reported about a Mzansi man who went viral for his incredible finger-dancing skills.
The man 'danced' to Mnike, which received millions of views on TikTok and many internet users raving about his unique talent.
