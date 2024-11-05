“Bharatanatyam Spin”: Indian Woman Shows Off Traditional Dance Moves to Mnike

A South African woman with an Indian background shared a clip of herself dancing to Tyler ICU's hit song Mnike

The young woman said she put a Bharatanatyam spin onto the popular amapiano dance track

Social media users loved the dancer's moves and shared their thoughts in the post's comment section

A South African Indian woman merged South Asian dance moves with Tyler ICU's song Mnike. Images: @lailarai_.

South Africa, known as the Rainbow Nation, is a vibrant blend of diverse cultures and traditions where people from various backgrounds celebrate their unique identities.

A local Indian woman creatively combined traditional dancing with amapiano music, showcasing a beautiful fusion of South Asian and South African rhythms in a fresh way.

Mnike gets a dance remix

A TikTok user named Ishwarya, who uses the handle @lailarai__ on the app, uploaded a video of herself dancing to Mnike by Tyler ICU.

Instead of incorporating the TikTok dance moves created for the song, the young woman went a different path.

Inspired by another content creator, Ishwarya wrote in her post's caption:

"Not much here, just me putting a Bharatanatyam spin onto one of the most liked songs of my country."

Watch the incredible video below:

Mzansi impressed by Indian woman's dancing

Several social media users loved the young lady's dance moves and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

@pravz369_m told the online community:

"People don't understand how much stamina you need for this type of dancing. My sister does Bharatanatyam as well."

A proud @www.tiktok.mathangane said:

"South Africa our Rainbow Nation. I love her."

@user13553t1 wrote in the comment section:

"Absolutely brilliant, if I do say so myself. She put two kinds of dancing in one."

@sthenah93 laughed and said:

"My problem is that when I hear this song, this is how I’m going to dance to it."

@thee_chef_vee said to the dancer:

"Now that's how you do it, not the other videos we see on this app. Please teach them."

@funimbali3 shared with people on the social media platform:

"I see a dance challenge coming. Wait for it."

Man uses fingers to dance to Mnike

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Mzansi man who went viral for his incredible finger-dancing skills.

The man 'danced' to Mnike, which received millions of views on TikTok and many internet users raving about his unique talent.

