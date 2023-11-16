A Mzansi man has gone viral on TikTok for his incredible finger-dancing skills

A man had netizens raving after sharing a video of him dancing to Mnike with his fingers.

A TikTok video shared by @kingtee.tft shows the man shining a torch on his hand as he moves his fingers to dance to the amapiano hit, Mnike.

His fingers show great rhythm and skill as they move to the beat, as a skilled dancer would with his legs and feet.

Watch the video, which has gained over 1M views, below:

Mnike is an amapiano single by South African record producer Tyler ICU and singer-songwriter Tumelo_za. It features guest appearances from DJ Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA and Tyron Dee, as it was released on 28 April 2023.

According to The Journalist DJ, the chart-topping single "has taken Africa by storm, making history as the fastest South African track to reach 10 million streams on Spotify and the first song released in 2023 to hit 10 Million streams.

Finger dance routine entertains SA

Many netizens showed @kingtee.tft love in the comments as the man's skilful finger dance blew them away.

slihlenkulle commented:

"Umuntu uhlulwa nayi minwe."

Awele replied:

"Okay so this is really embarrassing for me when fingers have more rhythm that me."

Randy Dee replied:

"Buy pants and sneakers for your hands na."

Crisscross said:

"I was really waiting for that little tiny Mnike dance ."

Maxii Banks replied:

"And my legs still can't do it ."

Harry Bankz said:

"I never learn how to use my leg someone else don dey use hand chai ."

In another story, Briefly News reported that a TikTok video of two young women dancing in the labour ward has entertained many netizens

The footage shows the ladies dressed in night dresses and dancing with great energy to an amapiano song.

They demonstrate a rehearsed routine featuring fancy footwork and hip movements.

