South African A-Listers Pearl Thusi and Emtee have shared another live special moment

Emtee joined the actress on Instagram live and they shared jokes before arranging for Pearl to join one of his studio sessions

Their bond made netizens convinced that the two troubled friends needed to be more present in each other's lives

Emtee and Pearl Thusi planned a studio session in an Instagram live video. Images: @emteethehustla, @blaq_smith

Award-winning rapper Emtee and his years-long crush, Pearl Thusi, had another of many moments that left people swooning in a recent Instagram live video hosted by the Queen Sono actress.

Emtee and Pearl Thusi arrange studio link-ups in video

The clip shared by the gossip blog @MDNnewss on the X app starts with the stars joking about avocados, an experience he shared when he was interviewed on the L-Tido Podcast. Towards the end, Pearl starts rapping and Emtee arranges they should have studio dates.

Check out their cool conversation in the video below:

Netizens stan Pearl Thusi and Emtee's friendship

The pair have both opened up to having emotional problems. Pearl recently cried out for help in a video asking her friends to come over to her house and give her hugs as she needed a friend. Here is what people had to say about their friendship:

@siya_israel noticed:

"In observing the dynamics, I perceive a potential alliance emerging between Pearl and Emtee. Their shared talents and synergies could yield remarkable results."

@Ihhashi_Turkei suggested:

"He must write another song about her to cheer her up."

@DA_KING_TI was hopeful:

"I hope abahlanganisiwe ama drugs kule friendship yabo."

@PalieNinela weighed in:

"If Emtee doesn't hit rehab asap, his story will end in tragedy. Looking like this 24/7? Aowa Banna."

@Aria4991 said:

"These two should just date already."

