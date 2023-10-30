947 radio presenter Thando Thabethe showed off her new look in honour of Springboks player Faf de Klerk

She and her fellow radio presenters mimicked their favourite Springboks rugby players before the Rugby World Cup

However, some trolls mocked the media personality, with one saying she is fighting too hard to be a white woman

Thando Thabethe brought out her inner Faf de Klerk in a hilarious skit with her 947 colleagues. Image: @thando_thabethe, @fafster09

Source: Instagram

Social media can be a very weird place. 947 radio presenter Thando Thabethe felt the wrath of trolls who mocked her new gorgeous look in honour of rugby player Faf de Klerk.

Thando and colleagues imitate Springbok players

It was a delightful day at the 947 studios when Thando Thabethe and three of her fellow radio presenters mimicked their favourite Springboks rugby players. This was to honour the Bokke ahead of their Rugby World Cup finals match against New Zealand.

Thando Thabethe brought out her inner Faf de Klerk, whereas her other colleagues dressed up as Captain Siya Kolisi and Steven Kitshoff.

Watch the cool video below:

Trolls ridicule Thando for her look

However, X user @Ori_RSA, did not feel her look. He took it further by mocking the media personality, saying she was fighting too hard to be a white woman.

"Y’all are really fighting hard to be White. Even installation of blonde hair where they would never freeze their hair to be as course like ours….Truth be told."

Netizens agree with Ori

It's not surprising that social media trolls would stoop so low. Some agreed with Ori, whereas others defended Thando. Especially those who understood the context of her look.

@Mlungu_Wajehova argued:

"Negativity on such a lovely day."

@BAYANDA26607269 said:

"The black community is finished I’m afraid."

@ThendoRalph said:

"You’re on fire, and I like it."

@mpumehlongwa1 shared:

"And that’s okay."

@Simba_Mwenye argued:

"Y’all try so hard to find ugly things in beautiful places!"

Thando and Robert fuel dating rumours

In a previous report from Briefly News, Robert Marawa and Thando Thabethe both hit France for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

It's not clear if they travelled together, but in one of Thando's Instagram photos, they posed in the same snap.

Netizens have a lot to say, with many divided by this revelation, especially since the two stars are ignoring the relationship rumours.

