A South African wife shared a funny tip on how to drink alcohol without your in-laws knowing

She poured a bottle of Savannah cider into a large flask designed to look like a can of Red Bull energy drink

The woman's drinking strategy amused South African netizens, and many wanted to buy the flask

A young woman shared how to drink as a makoti. Image: @personalisedbyaddy

A South African wife took to social media to share a funny makoti survival tip to help wives get through the holiday season.

Woman shows to drink in disguise

A video shared by TikTokker @personalisedbyaddy shows the woman pouring a bottle of Savanna cider into a large flask that looks like a large can of Red Bull energy drink.

She then shows herself drinking from the flask comfortably - the perfect disguise to enjoy alcohol in front of your in-laws without them knowing.

SA loves the makoti survival tip

The woman's drinking strategy amused South African netizens. Others expressed how convenient the flask would be and wanted to place their orders with @personalisedbyaddy.

seseni18 said:

"Iyafuneka December usondele sithambise intliziyo zoyabuya emzini."

iphesihle Twani wrote:

"What I don’t understand is why do we have to hide our own alcohol kodwa when our husbands go to our side of the family they are."

Kgothatso Morapedi replied:

"I would love to own one."

Kemoratile Mashego commented:

"I’m coming for this."

ore replied:

"Need!!!!! Not even a want!."

user1391042028294 replied:

"How much love to place a order."

Yoli_Mnisi said:

"Mamazala: “uphazani? awuthi ngizwe nami” ‍♀️."

Jamaican woman recalls Savanna experience

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young Jamaica woman took to social media to share her first time experience of drinking Savanna cider in South Africa.

In the footage, the woman is heard explaining how she had gone out to a restaurant with friends and asked for a strong alcohol drink to help her let loose.

The waiter and her friends advised her to have some Savanna, which she greatly underestimated as she thought it was just a weak cider.

