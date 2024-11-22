"Is This a Baptism or Exorcism": Weird Scene on Cape Town Beach Has SA Cracking Jokes
- A TikTok video of a baptism in Cape Town left many people on the internet in stitches
- The clip went viral online, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments
- People were entertained as they flooded the comments section poking fun while some laughed it off
A bizarre scene on one of the beaches in Cape Town left many people in Mzansi with mixed reactions, and the clip went viral online.
Weird baptism scene on Cape Town beach amuses SA
The footage has caused a widespread reaction and shows the unusual ritual near the shoreline. In video posted by TikTok user @samkelendzululeka unveils people engaging in an intense spiritual activity with dramatic actions, leaving folks questioning whether the cleansing activity was a baptism or exorcism.
@samkelendzululeka's clip caused a massive buzz among South Africans, who cracked jokes while some urged peeps to be mindful of cultural or religious practices. It grabbed the attention of many and generated loads of views, likes and comments.
While taking to TikTok, @samkelendzululeka poked fun at the moment, saying:
"Preparing for December...never trust a Samsung user."
Watch the video below:
SA pokes fun at Cape Town beach baptism
Mzansi netizens reacted to the lighthearted banter with humour as they flooded the comments section.
Lesedi Motlana said:
"Is this a baptism or exorcism?"
Popeoo7 shared:
"Even the sins were scared."
Boiitu_mogale wrote:
"The kind of cleansing I need before 2025."
Rico Royalle cracked a joke, saying:
"Are we witnesses to an attempted murder?"
User added:
"Rumour has it, they're still there!"
