A TikTok video of a baptism in Cape Town left many people on the internet in stitches

The clip went viral online, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

People were entertained as they flooded the comments section poking fun while some laughed it off

A bizarre scene on one of the beaches in Cape Town left many people in Mzansi with mixed reactions, and the clip went viral online.

A bizarre baptism scene on a Cape Town beach left SA in stitches. Image: @samkelendzululeka/TikTok and The Good Brigade/Getty Images.

Weird baptism scene on Cape Town beach amuses SA

The footage has caused a widespread reaction and shows the unusual ritual near the shoreline. In video posted by TikTok user @samkelendzululeka unveils people engaging in an intense spiritual activity with dramatic actions, leaving folks questioning whether the cleansing activity was a baptism or exorcism.

@samkelendzululeka's clip caused a massive buzz among South Africans, who cracked jokes while some urged peeps to be mindful of cultural or religious practices. It grabbed the attention of many and generated loads of views, likes and comments.

While taking to TikTok, @samkelendzululeka poked fun at the moment, saying:

"Preparing for December...never trust a Samsung user."

Watch the video below:

SA pokes fun at Cape Town beach baptism

Mzansi netizens reacted to the lighthearted banter with humour as they flooded the comments section.

Lesedi Motlana said:

"Is this a baptism or exorcism?"

Popeoo7 shared:

"Even the sins were scared."

Boiitu_mogale wrote:

"The kind of cleansing I need before 2025."

Rico Royalle cracked a joke, saying:

"Are we witnesses to an attempted murder?"

User added:

"Rumour has it, they're still there!"

Video of Cassper Nyovest’s baptism gets leaked

Briefly News previously reported that a leaked video of Cassper Nyovest's private baptism has set social media abuzz.

The footage, shared by a popular blog page @MDNnewss on Twitter/X, shows the musician being dipped in a pool multiple times. This comes after the rapper's New Year's message, in which he encouraged his followers to seek a deeper relationship with God. The clip has triggered reactions from tweeps, who have expressed various opinions on the rapper's chosen path.

Source: Briefly News