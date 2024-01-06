Cassper Nyovest surprised his fans with a New Year's video to get them in the right frame of mind

The rapper encouraged his followers to focus on their spiritual well-being rather than material resolutions for 2024

Fans applauded Cassper for spreading a positive and spiritual message and showing a different side

Cassper Nyovest shared what his New Year's resolution is for 2024. Image: @casspenyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest took to his socials to share a New Year's message that went beyond the usual resolutions.

Cassper talks about relationship with God

The rapper expressed concern about the lack of emphasis on spiritual growth in people's resolutions for 2024.

He urged his followers to prioritise their relationship with God. Cassper highlighted the significance of spiritual well-being in a world often consumed by material pursuits.

"I feel we lack something all of us. I don't hear too many people talking about the excitement to be better at obeying God. I don't hear people saying I'm excited about seeking God's faith, which is the most important thing because we are spiritual beings."

Cassper Nyovest drops a bible verse

The Mama I Made It hitmaker then dropped a Proverbs 8:32 Bible verse to end his encouraging clip.

Watch the video below:

Fans shower Cassper with praise

Fans were quick to applaud the rapper for using his platform to spread a positive and spiritual message, showcasing a different side of the hip-hop superstar.

@speedymaluleke mentioned:

"Jesus Christ is the Lord."

@ThandoMoshani wrote:

"I just love this for you Cass. The journey with God is a mandatory one."

@double10111 commented:

"You're an inspiration, you're called for a purpose my brother. God is gonna use you in a great and mighty way. Allow him to."

@startowngang posted:

"Eh Cassper is born again bafethu. Jesus Christ is the Lord."

@milicia_r added:

"The smile on my face as I'm listening to this coming from Cass man. Like big up to God for fetching his soldier."

@kgotsi13 stated:

"You’re spiritually gifted abuti."

@wamoafrika2 said:

"Most of celebrities the minute they talk much about God o tsebe e chaile. So lets hope you are not leaving us bro."

@clyk shared:

"I wanna see a complete change in my life, financially and spiritually."

Cassper Nyovest declares that money is nothing

In another article, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest revealed that his money is nothing to him because he is rich in God's love. The Tito Mboweni hitmaker professed his undying love for God and praised Him for saving him and being at the centre of his life.

The rapper was showered with love from fans who appreciated the direction he had taken in his life.

Source: Briefly News