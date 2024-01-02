Cassper Nyovest declared that money means nothing to him

The millionaire music mogul gave all glory to God, saying He is most important to him

Nyovest received an outpour of love from his supporters who praised his new-found love for God

Cassper Nyovest received praise from fans after declaring that God is more important to him than his money. Images: casspernyovest

Cassper Nyovest revealed that his money is nothing to him because he is rich in God's love. The Tito Mboweni hitmaker professed his undying love for God and praised Him for saving him and being at the centre of his life.

The rapper was showered with love from fans who appreciated the direction he had taken in his life.

Cassper Nyovest reveals that money is unimportant

Pastor Cassper Nyovest has been sharing the word of God with his online community and has not dropped the ball since.

The rapper recently posted a video from a performance, where he performed his song with Zola titled Hlengiwe and sang along with his supporters.

In one of the comments, a supporter praised Cassper's love for God, where they asked Nyovest to speak on the fact that God is more important than money. Mufasa responded by echoing the follower's sentiments:

"Money means nothing, brother! God is everything! You’re right, truly!"

Hlengiwe speaks of a new-found faith and being saved by the blood of the lamb. In the caption, Mufasa reiterated Zola's lyrics while giving glory to God:

"Jesus is Lord! What a privilege it is to give glory to God! He doesn’t need us, we need Him!!! I need him! He saved me! Can everybody give praise to him today? Amen!"

Mzansi shows love to Cassper Nyovest

Netizens are proud of the direction Cassper is taking in his life and showered him with praise for accepting Jesus:

ll_oyd4025 said:

"Cassper becoming a pastor, God is good. Keep on spreading the word of God, tell them money is nothing, but God is everything!"

linda.gabela blessed Cassper:

"God bless you, Cassper! Using your platform to spread the good news of peace is a privilege. I’m proud of you. May our Father greatly reward you, and may you remain covered under the blood!"

noku_lunga.g wrote:

"God be collecting His children back one by one!! Love this generation and praise God for the redemption and salvation of our youth."

Emtee bumps into Cassper Nyovest

In an earlier report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Emtee opening up about recently bumping into Cassper Nyovest.

The Roll Up hitmaker revealed that he was happy to see Nyovest and further rubbished the claims of there ever being bad blood between them.

