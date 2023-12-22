Cassper Nyovest shared another inspiring message to his supporters

Cassper Nyovest has been inspiring fans with the word of God lately and has not dropped the ball. The Tito Mboweni hitmaker posted an inspiring message to his fans, encouraging them to invite God into their lives.

Cassper Nyovest touches hearts with inspiring message

Pastor Mufasa is back with another word for his congregation; this time, the rapper reached out to his Facebook followers to share a moving message.

Previously, Cassper revealed that he gave his life to Christ and has been preaching the word of God consistently ever since. Today, the Who Jah Bless rapper gave his followers advice about trusting God's plan over theirs, and inviting Him to take the lead:

"I want you to remember one thing today, God has a plan for your life and it’s better than the plan you have.

Seek him and invite him and his voice to guide and lead you. TRUST ME!!! Diantsha ka Jesus!!!"

Mzansi shows love to Cassper Nyovest

Netizens were moved by Cassper's inspiring message, showering him with praise and endless "Amens." Previously, Mufasa's somewhat sudden switch to Godliness left fans worried about his well-being.

Botswana singer Vee Mampeezy said:

"AMEN KA JESUS!"

Tekolo Theka complimented Cassper:

"Love your transformation!"

Maghari ZA predicted:

"Amen, bra Gass! I see a Gospel album coming very soon."

Semitee Ledwaba wrote:

"Stay blessed, grootman."

Wîse Gospel Çlëmeñt Ňęê posted:

"Amen, pastor Nyovest."

Mfundo Bangani admitted to Cassper:

"Bathong, Refilwe, you make me so happy!"

Bolokanang Gabasie Scholz joked:

"Family Tree Saint Christian Church loading!"

In an earlier report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Carpo More's heartfelt birthday message to his best friend, Cassper Nyovest.

The two have been friends for over 20 years, having made it out of the struggle since their days hustling in Mafikeng to now being household names in Gauteng.

