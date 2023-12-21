Lately, Cassper Nyovest has been preaching the word of God to his fans

The Gusheshe hitmaker recently stunned fans when he began consistently sharing bible scriptures and openly praising God

Briefly News compiled a list of the five times Mufasa touched fans' hearts

Cassper Nyovest spreads the word of God on his social media pages and encourages fans to lean on Him. Images: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

One thing about Cassper Nyovest, he never forgets to give to praise God. The rapper credits his success to the man above and never lets it go unsaid. In fact, he often mentions that he gave his life to Jesus and has never looked back.

We collected some of Pastor Mufasa's most moving social media posts preaching the word of God.

1. Cassper declares giving his life to God

Mufasa revealed in an Instagram post that he had recently given his life to God and let him take the wheel.

Alluding to possibly being baptised, the rapper would be joining newlyweds, Rouge and her bubby, MacMillian, who got baptised before Mac popped the big question.

2. Musafa prayed for strength for AKA's family

It came as a shock to many when Cassper joined the country in mourning AKA, even dedicating a song to him in his latest album, Solomon.

Nyovest was shattered to see the Forbes family picking up the late rapper's awards instead of him and asked God to grant them strength through their pain. Lynn Forbes recently shed light on the rappers' beef.

3. Nyovest encourages fans to lean on God

Cassper wants fans to know that God is there to carry them through their struggles and encourages them to lean on Him when they stumble:

4. Cassper feels blessed to do what he loves

"If you do what you love, you'll never work a day in your life."

What bliss it is to do what you love, for a living. Cassper was about to hit the road for a show in Tanzania when it hit him that he truly is blessed and looks forward to his future:

5. Mufasa encourages more love and less judgement

Pastor Mufasa encouraged fans to be less judgemental of one another and practice Godly love and patience.

The Who Jah Bless rapper received a string of Amens from his followers:

Mzansi concerned about Cassper Nyovest's well-being

In an earlier report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Cassper Nyovest's post encouraging fans to put their faith in God through their troubles.

Netizens claimed that Mufasa may be going through a rough patch:

R_BrokenMan advised:

"Bro find someone and talk to them i think a lot is going on in your life."

Source: Briefly News