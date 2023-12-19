The slain rapper's mother, Lynn Forbes, got candid about the beef between Cassper Nyovest and her son

Lynn shared that she thought the beef was real because if it weren't, she would've picked it up immediately

AKA's mom shared that though she said it was real, she doesn't know the ins and outs of the beef

It has been 11 months since the Supa Mega was shot dead in Durban, and the question around his beef with fellow rapper Cassper Nyovest still remains: 'How did their beef start?'

Lynn Forbes says the beef was real

During a sitdown interview with SA Hip Hop Mag via The Episode Podcast, the late AKA's mom, Lynn Forbes, shed light on her son and Cassper Nyovest's beef. The glamy shared that she thinks it was real because if it weren't, she would've known.

She said:

"I think it was real (the beef) because I will tell you, Kiernan would talk to me, and if it wasn’t real I would’ve picked it up,” Lynn Forbes said. “I dont know the ins and outs of it, I dont even know. Somebody asked me a couple of days ago, how did it start.

"However, I lack knowledge about it. Keep in mind that I'm the mom, and you guys are boys; you don't disclose everything to your mother. Consequently, people often inquire about it, and my response is consistent: boys share with their mothers what they believe is necessary, driven by a protective instinct and other factors.”

Lynn also mentioned that though she reckons it was real, she doesn't even know when and how all this hate between the two rappers started, and this is what she is always asked, and she doesn't have the answer.

