A South African woman spread joy and kindness during the holiday season by feeding 100 people

She posted a TikTok video that captures the her saying a heartfelt prayer over packaged meals and it touched netizens

The thoughtful gesture garnered praise and inspired people to share kindness in their communities

A woman inspired Mzansi people with a TikTok video of her good deed. Image: @tempt_studio

Source: TikTok

One woman was on a Christmas mission,and brought joy to the hearts of 100 people by providing them with well-prepared meals.

She is seen in a TikTok video praying over the food in the car before she went out to distribute the packages.

Video of generous woman trends

The video shared by @tempt_studio gained traction on the platform, becoming a symbol of the true essence of Christmas.

Social media users are deeply moved by her thoughtful act, expressing gratitude for her consideration towards the less fortunate.

SA inspired by kind act

Inspired by her generosity, many viewers shared their intentions to follow suit in their communities, The clip rekindled the spirit of giving during the holiday season.

Watch the video below:

Prayer moves TikTok users

Viewers wished for the woman to get more resources to continue her good deeds. The heartfelt prayer highlighted the power of compassion and the positive impact one person can make in the lives of many.

@Nobuhletaylormaje said:

I wanted to do that this year. May God keep me out of the hospital so I can before the year ends. Remain blessed mama.

@mzwandile shared:

"How I'd love also to do it one day, amen sisi."

@Caroline_S mentioned:

"I wish I could donate to you so your works can multiply. Thank you woman of God."

@Koki stated:

"May God bless the hands that prepared the food."

@busisiwe_m09 commented:

"God bless you sisi for feeding the needy. Kwande lapho uthathe khona."

@Sylvia wrote:

"God bless you sis and everybody that assisted."

@connystarmama added:

"My God continue to bless you. ❤️"

Generous Mzansi woman feeds the homeless

In another article, Briefly News reported that It is very rare to see acts of kindness in today's society. However, one woman was caught on camera feeding needy people and was praised for it.

The TikTok video of her generous gesture quickly became popular online clocking 586 000 views. She can be seen giving out food from the back of her car. Many people were touched by her compassion and willingness to help those in need.

Source: Briefly News