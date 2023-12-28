Maglera Doe Boy was in hot water after he shared a video of him chilling with some dangerous-looking men

The South African Hip Hop rapper chilled with the men from his hometown, and they were carrying knives

The Briefly News Awards nominee's video quickly gained traction online, with people calling out his weird behaviour

Maglera Doe Boy's video landed him in hot water. Image: @magleradoeboy

Source: Instagram

It's one thing being proud of your roots and where you come from, but it's another when you take pride in the downside of your community. These are the sentiments echoed on social media regarding Maglera Doe Boy's recent video he shared on Christmas Day.

Maglera hangs out with dangerous-looking men

On 25 December, Maglera shared that he hung out with the men from his hometown. He captioned his very chilling video:

"No Christmas here. But well wishes from the boys in the township I grew up in."

In the video, Maglera is sipping on Hennessey while he is surrounded by men who are carrying knives.

Mzansi drags Maglera

After the rapper's video gained traction online, a lot of netizens called out his weird behaviour.

Many even told him that this is not the flex he thought it would be and advised him to look for better company.

@SmokeyDrae advised:

"This isn’t SWAGG my boi. Grow up."

@SthembiD exclaimed"

"Yjoooo life...Imagine raising your son hoping he becomes a good man then he ends up like this yhoooo nka loma labor ward."

@NyKoMR added:

"These people must be arrested. We'll figure the charges after."

@Mhayise_Sedana shared:

"These ones turn on you when you stop buying them alcohol."

@onetimepantsula said:

"We have to Blame ANC and lay charges against them due to the high unemployment rate. If these Brothers were working, we wouldn’t see these videos today. Don’t blame these brothers."

@IMatterthereal argued:

"I do no care how many people hype this. I don’t care how many people condone this. This is one lifestyle I will never be proud of; I will never condone it in any way. I am from Alexandra, so I am very much aware of this life, and I pray every day that such does not swallow my kids."

@YellowSubmarena asked:

"These kind of thugs need to be eradicated from our society, they won’t hesitate for a second to take your life away."

Maglera Doe Boy flaunst R40K outfit at a listening party

In a previous report from Briefly News, rapper Maglera Doe Boy flaunted the drip that he was wearing at Tyla's album listening session.

The Makazana rapper's Fabiani drip check was said to be over R40K.

Source: Briefly News