Rapper Maglera Doe Boy flaunted the drip that he was wearing at Tyla's album listening session recently

The Makazana rapper's drip check was said to be over R40K

The star detailed how much every pair of clothing he was wearing from Fabiani was worth

Maglera Doe Boy shows off his 44K drip check. Image: @magleradoeboy

Source: Instagram

Rapper and songwriter Maglera Doe Boy shows his fresh and sizzling drip shortly after he was spotted posing with Tyla at her album listening session recently.

Maglera Doe Boy's drip worth R44K

The young rapper has turned social media abuzz with his recent drip flex online. During a drip check interview with Kreative Kornerr at the album listening session of pop amapiano star Tyla, the star shared that his Fabiani clothes were worth R44k, including the accessories.

In the reel that was shared by the media page, Maglera is heard saying that his clothing is worth more than R2k each. He said:

"Haircut Legends Barber, I tipped my boy a young R500. Krugers in the ears a young R 3K, the ring Very Rare R 6K, the wrist wear Very Rare R 6K. Now little Fabian for the Nkabi, young R 2K, another Fabian young R2K, the Underwear Fabian, young R 8K, you see it, Italiano. The Carvela from Splitz, if you buy it anywhere else, it’s a fake young R2.2K"

He also shared that his collection of dental grills is worth R15k.

watch the reel below:

Netizens respond to Maglera Doe Boy's drip check

Social media users responded to the clip:

gomzapg wrote:

"The USA has Brent, and we have Maglera as the coolest."

infamous_ajg mentioned:

"Homie got that Cape Town special on."

nandimakhanya said:

"Lil’ Fabiani for the Nkabis."

_dezz_za commented:

"Maglera is probably the coolest cat in the game right now."

sirplug_supreme responded:

"This broer is the definition of Cool."

emozaofficial replied:

"Mfanaka! You rep! You solid boy... Ontja ethatha."

Maglera Doe Boy flaunts his legs in viral pictures

Social media users are leaving interesting comments on Maglera Doe Boy's post. The rapper headed to his X page to share one of his recent pictures and videos. Fans noticed his legs and noted that they looked good.

Some ladies even hinted that he knew that Maglera was a Sotho man. The upcoming rapper's followers also asked if they could touch his legs when they meet him. He wrote:

"Carvela Ke Heel ya mauti."

Source: Briefly News