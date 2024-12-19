Unathi Nkayi recently gave Black Coffee his flowers for the work he was doing for the entertainment industry

She referred to the DJ/ producer as "the world's best DJ" in a touching post after hosting a conference together

This was after Unathi ended her social media hiatus, and peeps welcomed her back with open arms

Unathi Nkayi called Black Coffee "the world's best DJ." Images: unathi.co, realblackcoffee

Unathi Nkayi showed love to Black Coffee for the work he's doing for the industry behind the scenes.

Unathi Nkayi shows love to Black Coffee

Coming from a month-long social media hiatus, Unathi Nkayi's schedule seemingly erupted with hosting gigs and performances, and one of the events just so happened to be with Black Coffee.

The former Star 91.9 FM host revealed that she facilitated a Business of Music conference hosted by Coffee's foundation, meant to "give back to the industry."

Reminiscing about the event, Unathi took her hat off to Black Coffee and sang his praises for bringing industry giants together for a greater cause:

"He’s been named The World's Best DJ in 2024 on the back foot of hosting a powerful conference that saw industry giants unite to give back to our industry."

She also noted her case with Kaya FM, backed with ample legal muscle to fight them:

"PS, the gentleman on my left in the group shot is a powerful attorney to Nathi, me and many others in entertainment. The man who has won every case of mine and who is leading my case against @kayaon959."

Mzansi shows love to Unathi Nkayi

Peeps showed love to Unathi and welcomed her back to their timelines:

neomohapi showed love to Unathi:

"I was wondering where you were! I’m happy that you took the time out for yourself; you look good, Unathi. Welcome back to the social streets, girl!"

buda_jazz said:

"It was truly an amazing experience to be in that crowd; so much knowledge earned in a day. Thank you, Sis Unathi, you were a great host."

_lerato.p.lebethe wrote:

"Looking absolutely amazing!"

joziedam posted:

"Eish, I was worried when I didn’t see any of your posts."

aisharpandor praised Unathi:

"You are such a powerhouse! The emotion and authenticity you bring to your work gives me goosebumps."

