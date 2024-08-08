It appears that the drama between Sizwe Dhlomo and Unathi Nkayi is far from over

This after Unathi spoke in an interview threatening to sue Kaya FM on several counts, including reputational damage

However, Sizwe appears unbothered by the drama, and his comments left netizens questioning Unathi's credibility

Unathi Nkayi vows to take Kaya FM to court over the Sizwe Dhlomo drama. Images: unathi.co

Source: Instagram

Unathi Nkayi is back to reignite the drama between herself, Kaya FM and Sizwe Dhlomo after she vowed to sue the radio station on several counts.

Unathi Nkayi threatens Kaya FM

It appears that Unathi Nkayi never let go of the Kaya FM drama and seems to have enough ammo to take her former employer to court.

The singer was fired from the station after drama erupted between herself and Sizwe Dhlomo, in which she accused him of verbal abuse and unprofessional conduct.

Twitter (X) user MeshackBevhula shared a clip from Unathi's interview on Podcast and Chill, where she spoke about her intentions to sue Kaya FM for illegally recording their shows, crimen injuria, and much more:

"Because of this, I'm getting slander. Defamation of character, emotional damage, psychological damage, reputational damage, loss of income. Those are all things I'm suing Kaya for."

In response to the video, Sizwe Dhlomo couldn't be bothered, saying nothing could shake him:

"There’s no smoke here, please, man. There’s a reason why she doesn’t bring that nonsense to me. Lol!"

Mzansi reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's comments

Netizens are amused by Sizwe's attitude and trolled Unathi, saying her rant won't take her anywhere:

ChrisExcel102 trolled Unathi:

"She thinks we're all from Hamanskraal."

Dingswayo_N was stunned:

"Wait, .after this long, she has been looking for loopholes? A bitter woman is dangerous!"

krugersville joked:

"She thinks you were born in Jukulyn."

Reggie_ZAR said:

"Knowing you actually studied law makes me believe your utterances about this clowning!"

siphonzuza1972 wrote:

"Since when is Unathi a legal expect? I think the vaccine is a problem here."

Unathi Nkayi speaks on infidelity case

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Unathi Nkayi's statement, in which she spoke about how much she spent in a lawsuit to clear her name.

The singer was accused of cheating on her ex-husband, ultimately leading to their divorce, and she spent a hefty amount of money to clear the allegations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News