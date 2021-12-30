Promoters for the Take It Easy festival happening in Botswana revealed that Zodwa is in trouble with the law in their country

While explaining why she couldn’t perform as their main act, they shared she has been issued with a fine and an arrest warrant for violating the nation’s laws during a previous appearance

Mzansi fans took to Twitter to rally behind the entertainer, arguing that her suggestive nature is public knowledge

Zodwa Wabantu’s criminal record is in jeopardy as per the Take It Easy festival promoters’ announcement. Pop culture commentator Musa Khawula shared a screenshot of them broadcasting the performer’s legal troubles.

Zodwa Wabantu gets charged after engaging in an explicit exhibition during a recent show in Botswana. Image: @zodwalibram/Instagram

In the statement, the promoters express their regret for not being able to have Zodwa perform as their main act. They further explain the disappointment is due to a restraining order and arrest warrant issued by the Botswana police.

The performance Zodwa is being targeted for happened recently and created headlines because she removed her underwear while on stage. Many condemned the act of flashing the public her private parts.

However, it seems the legal action against her does not sit well with South Africans. Several local netizens took to Musa’s comment section to slam the nation for their reaction to Zodwa since she’s been transparent about her controversial persona. See some of the outcries below.

@DiscoDolla wrote:

“So promoters in Botswana would know which kinds of acts they should book and which one's they shouldn't. Why book Zodwa knowing their laws will be infringed by her performances?”

@PixiePzbiyela suggested:

“They set Zodwa up”

@livingwithmammi inquired:

“Did they not understand who they were booking? Tryna blame Zodwa for being on point with her brand?”

@khanyizama challenged:

“Question is why issue the warrant of arrest against Zodwa and not the event organisers?”

@Sweetpe88084627 added:

“I agree arrest organizers, not Zodwa, she did not wake up and just go to Botswana.”

