Admirers Spam Zodwa Wabantu’s Comments Asking About Ben 10 Application for 2022

Zodwa Wabantu is unapologetically Mzansi's queen of Ben 10's and the boys are lining up for a chance to be the lucky lad who gets to date her

The entertainer has been head over heels in love with her bae Ricardo and even went as far as telling peeps that she refuses to hold back on her love

Followers have seen the kind of soft life Ricardo is living with Zodwa and have begun sending in 2022 Ben 10 application requests just in case there's room

Zodwa Wabantu's latest social media post with her bae revealed just how many people are waiting on the sidelines for a chance to be known as her Ben 10. The dancer received so many boyfriend application requests in case things with Ricardo end in tears.

Zodwa Wabantu's DMs flood with Ben 10 applications.

Source: Instagram

Zodwa Wabantu has had a year filled with true loves bliss and ZAlebs reports that not everyone who has been following her relationship has good intentions. After a recent post with her and Ricardo at a car dealership, 2022 relationship requests started streaming in from interested young men.

@just_jay012 commented:

"As I waited for Ben 10 applications to open for 2022."

@tbk.za wrote:

"Zodwa, can I also be your girlfriend, why don't you date girls"

