Haibo: Mzansi Convinced Zodwa Wabantu Is Using Muthi on Her Enemies

Mzansi social media users are convinced that exotic dancer Zodwa Wabantu is using muthi on her enemies

The reality TV star posted a clip of herself with her sangoma performing a bizarre ritual

The media personality also made it clear in the caption that she was dealing with all the people that wronged her during the ritual

Mzansi is convinced that Zodwa Wabantu is using muthi on her enemies. The controversial media personality posted a short clip of herself performing an unusual ancestral ritual.

The caption of the video was clear enough for many to conclude that she was dealing with her haters during the muthi ritual. In the clip, Zodwa's sangoma is also present to monitor that she's doing everything accordingly.

As much as there's no sound on the clip, peeps assumed that Zodwa Wabantu was calling out the names of her enemies. According to ZAlebs, the popular exotic dancer captioned her post:

"May I remember that all those I hate are buried. May I always remember that I don’t need to be everywhere. May I remember that those who used to be Friends are my Enemies now. Ohhh yes, if we don’t get along your name is here. And you must know deep down it’s me. I don’t pretend."

Peeps took to her comment section to share their views on her post. While some slammed her for posting the private ceremony, some praised her for not being afraid of going public with her beliefs.

thamzozo said:

"But shouldn’t such rituals be private ? Nithanda attention Zodwa."

plusconduct wrote:

"I love you, I love people who are in tune with their culture and traditional way of worship and doing things."

ziggy2503 commented:

"Yes I can relate to your story... I wish I had a strong songoma like you ...my enemies need a taste of their own medicine."

dchics_fashion said:

"I love you cos of your free spirit, you are a very loving person but it's a No for me seeing you do this."

thando8673 added:

"Yoooh, I love this mommy. The queen of I don't care, you're such an inspiration. Babizebonke (call them all)."

Zodwa Wabantu calls SA women out

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zodwa Wabantu is the furthest thing from shy. The controversial celeb is always catching shade from peeps on social media who have quite a bit to say about the way she carries herself. Zodwa has had enough of it and has asked the trolls to spit it out and let her know why bullying her makes them feel better.

TimesLIVE reported that Zodwa recently had an unsavoury experience at one of her gigs that led her to decide that she might just cut out fan interactions at the club and opt for a VIP seat with other celebs.

The dancer took to Instagram to share a video addressing the girls who were shouting rude comments at her. Apparently, this was not an isolated incident and happens almost every time she goes out clubbing.

