Zodwa Wabantu Calls Out SA Women, Asking Why They Feel the Need to Belittle Her

It goes without saying that Zodwa Wabantu's unapologetic nature has deemed her one of the most talked-about celebs in Mzansi

Zodwa rubs many people the wrong way simply because she just tells it like it is and that level of honestly always keeps the trolls at bay

The entertainer was tired of having other women drag her down and so she boldly asked the ladies why they insist on the nasty comments

Zodwa Wabantu is the furthest thing from shy. The controversial celeb is always catching shade from peeps on social media who have quite a bit to say about the way she carries herself. Zodwa has had enough of it and has asked the trolls to spit it out and let her know why bullying her makes them feel better.

Zodwa Wabantu has addressed women who bully her in the clubs. Image: @zodwalibram

Source: Instagram

TimesLIVE reported that Zodwa recently had an unsavoury experience at one of her gigs that led her to decide that she might just cut out fan interactions at the club and opt for a VIP seat with other celebs.

The dancer took to Instagram to share a video addressing the girls who were shouting rude comments at her. Apparently, this was not an isolated incident and happens almost every time she goes out clubbing. In the video, Zodwa said:

"Girls abuse me when I'm out they tell me that I'm ugly, I shouldn't be out, I shouldn't be happy. I shouldn't be public.

"To girls ,women. Why you feel a need to Abuse me? Are you Empty? Are you not happy with yourselves? I don’t do anything to Intimidate you, in your Presence I make sure I make myself as nothing to fit in cause I like to be free. Question now, I should Party far away from you? I should work & leave? Ngingabi Umuntu Wabantu?"

Loyal fans hopped onto the comment section to reassure her.

@gudspirit wrote:

"Never CHANGE who you are for anyone... you will give them satisfaction & Bring yourself to their level which you don't belong there."

@moloi_82 said:

"Everyone is bitter now lately, people are not happy with themselves, hence they hurt everyone around them, but thina we appreciate you ❤️"

@natgumenge added:

"This broke my heart. Women can be so bitter. Sorry sis, don’t even let them get to you."

Nota Baloyi calls out Zodwa Wabantu fans: “She’s not Winnie Mandela”

Briefly News reported that Zodwa Wabantu has become accustomed to people having the harshest opinions about her but her fans will not stand for it. Nota Baloyi crossed that line when he shared his unsolicited view about Zodwa and her stans clapped back hard.

Socialite Zodwa Wabantu has been making headlines all through the year and more often than not, it's been for the wrong reasons. ZAlebs reports that Nota Baloyi took it upon himself to feed off that energy and further fire shots at the controversial celeb.

The YouTuber took to Twitter to share exactly how he feels about Zodwa having a fanbase. Nota expressed that anybody who supports the entertainer should seriously check where their morals lie.

