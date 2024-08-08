It appears that DJ Sbu is paying the ultimate price for supporting Chidimma Adetshina

The Mofaya founder was seemingly cancelled for endorsing Chidimma, and it seems Mzansi is turning its back on him

Netizens are impressed with how quickly Mzansi cancelled Sbu, and want the same for the other unpatriotic South Africans

Mzansi has seemingly cancelled DJ Sbu after he endorsed Chidimma Adetshina. Images: djsbulive, chichi_vanessa

DJ Sbu's YouTube channel is seemingly facing a slow decline after he declared his support for Chidimma Adetshina, and things are not looking good for him.

DJ Sbu's views drop after Chidimma Adetshina saga

It's true that South Africans' hate is indeed a long-term investment after DJ Sbu's podcast apparently suffered over his support for Chidimma Adetshina.

The businessman, who runs a separate personal YouTube page from The Hustlers' Corner channel, posted new content that has not received the most support compared to his famous business page.

Following his endorsement of Chidimma Adetshina, Mzansi vowed to boycott Sbu's businesses, including Mofaya, and in hindsight, his YouTube page may also suffer in the long run.

Twitter (X) user MjovoWengulube shared a screenshot of one of Sbu's videos, which had no views in the two hours it was published, although it currently sits on 543 views from people dragging him for supporting Chichi:

Mzansi reacts to DJ Sbu's apparent downfall

Netizens are elated at DJ Sbu suffering the consequences of his actions:

Theo_EM said:

"It must happen every time he posts moving forward. It will be watched by his Nigerian fans."

AluVera2 suggested:

"South Africans must begin to use their buying power to make their voice heard. These unpatriotic so-called celebrities must feel it in their pockets."

Dineo74100451 was pleased:

"I love it; they will learn not to take Mzansi for granted."

mamtungwa_ posted:

"South Africans will put you in your place."

thereal_wang_yi wrote:

"South Africans will humble you!'

jay_lukz said:

"I unsubscribed from his hustler's corner soon after he tweeted that he’s unapologetic about supporting Chidimma."

Mzansi vows to cancel Pearl Thusi and Lerato Kganyago

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the backlash Pearl Thusi and Lerato Kganyago faced for supporting Chidimma Adetshina.

The ladies topped trends after an investigation on Chidimma's citizenship was conducted, with netizens vowing to cancel the ladies for being unpatriotic.

