Unathi Nkayi got emotional after Gayton McKenzie vowed to support her despite people's actions to "destroy" her career

The minister revealed that he would take it upon himself to help Unathi blossom, and had Mzansi cheering him on

Meanwhile, some netizens are anticipating a fiery clapback from Sizwe Dhlomo, saying he wouldn't let it slide

Gayton McKenzie vowed to support Unathi Nkayi despite her beef with Sizwe Dhlomo. Images: Twitter/ GaytonMcK, Instagram/sizwedhlomo, unathi.co

Source: UGC

Gayton McKenzie had Unathi Nkayi in her feelings when he expressed support for her amid her feud with Sizwe Dhlomo.

What did Gayton McKenzie say to Unathi Nkayi?

Years after the Kaya FM incident involving Unathi Nkayi and Sizwe Dhlomo erupted, it appears that not everyone has turned their backs on the singer.

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, recently spoke at a gala evening that Unathi hosted and discussed how she was apparently blackballed.

The minister vowed to support Unathi's work, saying no one had the power to "destroy" her while he was around:

"She's going to blossom; she's going to represent us on stages. The ones who were planning to destroy her have got another thing coming. Whether or not we like people, we must make sure their talent is appreciated. This thing of South Africans destroying one another because we don't like each other must come to an end with me."

Unathi shared the video on her Instagram page:

Mzansi weighs in on Gayton McKenzie's speech

Netizens were moved by the minister's message and expressed sympathy for Unathi:

BeautyEnig99074 declared:

"When people want to destroy you, God will elevate you."

AsanteGraceX asked:

"She is a beautiful soul; why would they want to destroy her?"

nsbusiso800 was impressed:

"@GaytonMcK is using his position ever so wisely."

Meanwhile, others are waiting for Sizwe Dhlomo's response and called Unathi out for trying to appear innocent:

EdibleBloke called Unathi out:

"Unathi is such a white girl. All these fake tears just because she was caught in a lie."

kaMalambule was stunned:

"She started the problem. Now, she still wants to be a victim?"

canano_tsotetsi said:

"Oh boy! Sizwe is coming for both of them; it's gonna be a long day."

Sizwe Dhlomo addresses Unathi Nkayi drama

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sizwe Dhlomo finally addressing his drama with Unathi Nkayi in an interview.

He revealed that though he had moved on from the scandal, he wasn't ready to forgive the singer for her actions.

Source: Briefly News