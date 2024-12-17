DJ Zinhle has finally addressed the criticism after her viral video raving over Chris Brown

The Umlilo hitmaker was accused of crushing on Breezy and disrespecting her husband

Mzansi wasn't impressed with Zinhle's explanation, saying nothing she said made sense

DJ Zinhle shot back at the people accusing her of thirsting over Chris Brown. Images: Instagram/ erabydjzinhlem, Prince Williams/WireImage

Eish, Mzansi gave DJ Zinhle a bombastic side-eye after she explained why she was gushing over Chris Brown.

DJ Zinhle addresses Chris Brown backlash

DJ Zinhle finally broke her silence to address the backlash she received from her recent comments about Chris Brown.

The DJ was accused of thirsting over Breezy after he landed in South Africa ahead of his concert, in which she said she wanted to camp at his hotel room so that she could see him.

Responding to the criticism from netizens saying she was once again disrespecting her husband, Murdah Bongz, Zinhle said she should be allowed to admire another celeb regardless of their gender:

"It's Chris Brown. Everyone is allowed to fan over a celebrity of the opposite gender. Why did you guys sexualise this whole thing? Don't bring my man into this. I don't have to explain; you guys know that Chris Brown is amazing."

MDN News shared the video on Twitter (X):

Here's what Mzansi said about DJ Zinhle's comments

Netizens aren't hearing Zinhle and continue to drag her:

Lee2106_ said:

"The moment you start explaining yourself to rumours, then there is a problem."

BeardedPriest1 wrote:

"You disrespected your husband in public."

ronaldanele was confused:

"But she's married; why would she even speak like that?"

Thapz__ was suspicious:

"This explanation has some guilt to it."

DonTariq56 pointed out:

"It's how she's counting/ rethinking every word she's saying and realising she's contradicting every statement she said."

LesibaNgwato posted:

"When she was with AKA, she was not this wayward. Her husband is not respected."

