Siya Kolisi recently took a shot-left to Cape Town and enjoyed a short vacation in the Mother City

The Springboks captain's solo trip was filled with fun in the sun and wining and dining with friends without his family

Meanwhile, the rest of his clan, including his now ex-wife, Rachel, jetted off to Australia for a family vacation

Siya Kolisi went to Cape Town while his family vacationed in Australia. Images: siyakolisi

Siya Kolisi has been enjoying his solocation after spending a week in Cape Town.

Siya Kolisi enjoys solocation

It looks like Siya Kolisi is making the most of being a single father, and gets to spend more time doing everything that he enjoys.

The Springboks captain, having recently announced his divorce from his wife, has been flooding his Instagram stories with footage from his Cape Town vacation.

From trips to the beach to snaps from his stunning penthouse, The South African shared screenshots from Siya's page as he enjoyed the warm Kaapstad weather.

All the while, his family was off on a separate trip to Sydney, Australia, after Rachel spilt the beans on their festive plans.

Like Siya, Rachel has also been sharing snaps from her fun-filled family vacation, soaking up the sun at the beach and enjoying some good old quality time with her loved ones:

"So blessed to be spending a few days with family soaking up joy and lots of love!"

What you need to know about the Kolisi divorce

Siya and Rachel Kolisi announced their divorce and were met with disappointment from supporters

Mzansi began piecing together what could have led to the break up, including Siya's alleged side chick

Rachel shared updates of her healing journey in real-time and let fans in on how she was doing after the separation

Meanwhile, Siya turned to God as he navigated the new stage in his life

Rachel shared her hopes for 2025 after the challenges she faced in 2024, saying she was done with trials and tribulations

Rachel Kolisi spoils Siya's sister

