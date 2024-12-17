Siya Kolisi Documents Solo Cape Town Vacation While Rachel Enjoys Family Trip in Australia
- Siya Kolisi recently took a shot-left to Cape Town and enjoyed a short vacation in the Mother City
- The Springboks captain's solo trip was filled with fun in the sun and wining and dining with friends without his family
- Meanwhile, the rest of his clan, including his now ex-wife, Rachel, jetted off to Australia for a family vacation
Siya Kolisi has been enjoying his solocation after spending a week in Cape Town.
Siya Kolisi enjoys solocation
It looks like Siya Kolisi is making the most of being a single father, and gets to spend more time doing everything that he enjoys.
The Springboks captain, having recently announced his divorce from his wife, has been flooding his Instagram stories with footage from his Cape Town vacation.
From trips to the beach to snaps from his stunning penthouse, The South African shared screenshots from Siya's page as he enjoyed the warm Kaapstad weather.
All the while, his family was off on a separate trip to Sydney, Australia, after Rachel spilt the beans on their festive plans.
Like Siya, Rachel has also been sharing snaps from her fun-filled family vacation, soaking up the sun at the beach and enjoying some good old quality time with her loved ones:
"So blessed to be spending a few days with family soaking up joy and lots of love!"
What you need to know about the Kolisi divorce
- Siya and Rachel Kolisi announced their divorce and were met with disappointment from supporters
- Mzansi began piecing together what could have led to the break up, including Siya's alleged side chick
- Rachel shared updates of her healing journey in real-time and let fans in on how she was doing after the separation
- Meanwhile, Siya turned to God as he navigated the new stage in his life
- Rachel shared her hopes for 2025 after the challenges she faced in 2024, saying she was done with trials and tribulations
Rachel Kolisi spoils Siya Kolisi’s sister for academic excellence en route Australia for family vacation
Rachel Kolisi spoils Siya's sister
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared how Rachel Kolisi spoiled Siya's sister, Liphelo, after she did well in school.
Rachel opened up about their agreement and sounded proud after Liphelo kept to her end of the bargain.
