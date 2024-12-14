Rachel Kolisi is officially out of the country with her children for their December vacation overseas

The soon-to-be former wife of Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi has been open about the planned vacation with Nicholas, Keziah and their young cousin

Rachel and Siya Kolisi formally adopted his brother, Liyema, and sister, Liphelo, who recently received a sweet treat from her adoptive mother

Rachel Kolisi is jetsetting with her family. Siya Kolisi and Rachel announced their divorce, and she has continued to live her best life.

Rachel Kolisi treated Siya Kolisi's sister for passing well at school en route to their Australia family vacation. Image: @rachelkolisi

The former Springboks WAG has since fully embraced her motherly role. Rachel has been giving her followers sneak peeks at her planned Australia vacation with the kids.

Rachel rewards Liphelo for Australia vacation

Rachel posted photos of Nicholas, Keziah and Liphelo on the plane to Australia. Siya's sister was treated to a professional nail set for the holiday. Rachel detailed that Liphelo was only allowed to get their artificial nails after performing well at school. See the photos below:

Rachel Kolisi applauded Siya Kolisi's sister for performing well academically while en route to Australia for their family vacation. Image: @rachelkolisi

Rachel Kolisi prepped kids for Australia vacation

In a series of Instagram stories, Rachel also shared the final touches for their vacation to Australia. Before leaving for South Africa, she visited the chiropractor with the whole family to get checked up ahead of the long flight. She revealed that Siya's sister visited the chiropractor for the first time.

Rachel Kolisi showed the family at a chiropractor's to ensure they were ready to take a long flight to Australia. Image: @rachelkolisi

What you need to know about Rachel and Siya Kolisi

Rachel and Siya had a long relationship, lasting decades until they announced they were getting divorced, and many were in denial.

The Springboks captain's ex-wife has been on a mission to heal, keeping herself happy and healthy despite the difficult time.

The public speculated about why the pair was no longer together, and many looked at Siya's past to find answers.

Rachel and Siya have recently split parental responsibility for their four children as the Springboks captain was spotted on daddy duty.

Siya and Rachel Kolisi stans convinced they're reunited

Briefly News previously reported that Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce still has South Africans hooked. Fans have proven desperate for any sign that they are still romantically involved.

Online users on X have gotten carried away with their hopes for reconciliation between Siya and Rachel Kolisi. Some netizens have not let go of the belief that the couple will rescind their divorce.

Siya has also not shed his husband status on social media, which seems to fuel beliefs that they are not completely over.

