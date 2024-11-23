Siya and Rachel Kolisi have left South Africans holding onto hope that their relationship is not truly over

The former Springboks power couple were a beloved pair, and their divorce announcement has still not settled in the minds of some South Africans

People on the socials made posts speculating that there is still hope for Siya and Rachel Kolisi's love story

Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce still has South Africans hooked. Fans have proven desperate for any sign that they are still romantically involved.

Siya and Rachel Kolisi supporters took an extra step to cling to hope that the two will get back together.

Online users on X have gotten carried away with their hopes for reconciliation between Siya and Rachel Kolisi. Some netizens have not let go of the belief that the couple will rescind their divorce.

Siya and Rachel Kolisi fans still reeling from divorce

In a post with over 800,000 views on X, an online user fantasised that Siya and Rachel Kolisi were back together by making collages announcing their reunification. See the viral post below:

What you need to know about Siya and Rachel Kolisi

SA desperate for Siya and Rachel Kolisi to reunite

Supporters have remained hopeful since Siya and Rachel Kolisi were spotted together at a Kolisi Foundation event. The appearance caused a frenzy among fans.

Siya has also not shed his husband status on social media, which seems to fuel beliefs that they are not completely over. Read the comments below:

@dcbehrens said:

"He is a good man. Good men make mistakes. We all do, but good men mend well as they are good."

@Natalie19661108 wrote: believing the fake news:

"I sincerely hope this is true, I would be so happy for them. Yet again, another triumph for our country is to show everyone that through all our challenges, there is always victory - glory to God."

@AsanteGraceX was also convinced:

"Thank you, South Africa. Siya, now get your act together."

@mau7o7 added:

"Captain, my Captain 🏽🤸🏾‍♂️✨Divorce is not good for anyone, couple, children, grandparents, extended family community, and South Africa at large."

@Bhelekazi_13 remarked:

"I hope this is true, and I wish them well. They need serious therapy, though. They shouldn't be together because of the pressure from outside. They both need to want to be together; otherwise, they're going to fail dismally and end up having a very bad breakup the second time around. All the best."

