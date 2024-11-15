The Kolisi Foundation enjoyed a spectacular night in London to celebrate its achievements throughout the year

Rachel and Siya Kolisi appeared to have put up a united front despite their divorce proceedings underway

Some fans expressed how they miss the couple and are praying for them to get back together

The soon-to-be-divorced Siya Kolisi and Rachel Kolisi teamed up to throw a private dinner at the Patrick Mavros boutique in London, UK. They co-founded the Kolisi Foundation. Over the years, they have made a difference in various communities, particularly in Zwide township, Siya's hometown.

Siya and Rachel Kolisi put up a united front for their private dinner event in London. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

An evening with the Kolisis

The duo successfully hosted a private dinner for friends of the Kolisi Foundation. It was a fantastic evening packed with engaging talks about all the excellent work they've accomplished in 2024 and the exciting projects they have coming up. They managed to attend the event despite the couple heading for divorce.

The evening was perfect for bonding, showing appreciation, making unforgettable memories, and reflecting on everything.

On its official Instagram page, the Kolisi Foundation expressed gratitude for the success of the private dinner in London.

Some fans were happy to see the Kolisis together

Although a few comments urged the Kolisis to reconcile, most people were supportive.

@patrickmavos wrote:

"Thank you for being the incredible example you set to so many! A special evening with wonderful people in the warm glow of candlelight."

@sonwabiso_nodangala commented:

"👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾Awesomeness in every aspect."

@katbyles added:

"Congratulations. It is so important to take a moment and fully appreciate all you have created and contributed. You inspire many more of us, too. 🙏💕☀️"

@matshisithecreatou wrote:

"I miss this couple.🙌🏿"

@nomvuyo_natasha added:

"I think there’s hope here…I’ll pray for it 🙏🏾"

Rachel Kolisi focuses on self-care

In an earlier report, Briefly News published a story about Rachel Kolisi's fitness journey. Rachel wrote a lengthy Instagram post detailing her health journey. She said mental health had been her focus, and she has adjusted her diet and exercise to become her best self mentally, spiritually, physically, and emotionally.

Rachel Kolisi looked stunning in her green dress at the Kolisi Foundation dinner in London. The 34-year-old mother is clearly looking after herself. Recently, she expressed that she is on a healing journey amid a pending divorce.

