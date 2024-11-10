Global site navigation

Rachel Kolisi Flexes Abs of Steel Amid Healing Journey After 1st Update Since Divorce Announcement
by  Rutendo Masasi 3 min read
  • Rachel Kolisi recently took to social media to show loyal followers her fitness journey in an Instagram post
  • The soon-to-be former wife of Siya Kolisi has made a comeback since announcing her divorce from Siya Kolisi
  • Fans of Rachel Kolisi could not help but rave about their fave after seeing the recent progress she made since the end of her marriage

Siya Kolisi's ex and mother of his two children, Rachel Kolisi is focused on herself. The beloved former rugby WAG gave people another life update.

Rachel Kolisi continues with healling journey post divorce
Rachel Kolisi showed fans she is wholly focusing on her healing journey since her divorce announcement. Image: @rachelkolisi
Source: Instagram

People were thoroughly impressed by Rachel who flexed her mental and physical health. Rachel Kolisi detailed how she has approached taking better care of herself.

Rachel Kolisi shows off abs

In an Instagram post, Rachel wrote a lengthy post detailing her health journey. She said mental health has been her focus, and she has adjusted her diet and exercise to become her best self "mentally, spiritually, physically and emotionally." Rachel said:

"On a journey, and the goal never has been, and never will be to look a certain way, it’s to be the best possible version of myself. Just one day day at a time."

Fans gush over Rachel Kolisi's gym body

Rachel was showered with copliments by fans who admired her journey. Many applauded her approach to working out.

thisispoppet was impressed:

"If fetch your life was a person. I love you Rachel."

sharonedwards1 said:

"We praying for you."

leageldenhuys wrote:

"Love how real you are!"

bakedonline cheered:

"Yes Rachel baby! You’ve been putting in the work."

varn_n's profile picture applauded:

"We all should look at exercise this way. Well done on not giving up. If fetch your life was a person. I love you Rachel."

gailrichards807 added:

"Oh Momma, so glad to see you resetting n recharging, the body, mind n soul... But mostly for your self care n prioritizing of Rachel. We love you beautiful Rachel n we are praying. Xoxo."

Rachel Kolisi shared plans to divorce Siya last year

Briefly News previously reported that In a shocking twist, Rachel Kolisi revealed her intentions of divorcing Siya Kolisi in his documentary Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story.

Wife of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, Rachel Kolisi, spoke about her frustration over his wild partying lifestyle in the 2023 documentary. The show premiered on 24 February on Mnet.

Siya Kolisi was also open about his chaotic lifestyle, which was inclusive of heavy drinking and attending strip clubs as well as his spending.

