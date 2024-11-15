Bok skipper Siya Kolisi shared pictures and videos of him and two children at a London fire station

The flanker and his kids spent the day alongside Jade Konkel, an English female rugby player and firefighter

Local rugby fans praised Kolisi on social media, swooning over the adorable pictures of his children in firefighter gear

Two-time Rugby World Cup champion Siya Kolisi gained admiration from local fans after spending the day with his children at a London fire station.

Ahead of the match against England on Saturday, 16 November 2024, Kolisi spent some downtime with his kids and female rugby player Jade Konkel, who is also a firefighter.

Bok skipper and his children got to be London firefighters for the day. Image: siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Since his debut, Kolisi has been a star on the rugby field and on social media, sharing pictures of his family and with sporting celebrities such as former Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp.

Siya Kolisi spends time with his children

Kolisi shared pictures and videos of his day at the fire station on Instagram:

Kolisi shared the tender moments with his children on Instagram, while local fans supported his ex-wife, Rachel, following their high-profile divorce.

Kolisi posted:

"Thank you so much, @jadekonkel, for allowing us to visit your station and giving us the experience. So much respect for what you do on and off the field."

Fans praise Kolisi

Local rugby fans admired the Kolisi family on social media, noting the adorable pictures and videos of the children enjoying their time as firefighters.

Sharksrugby, Siya's local club, acknowledged the post:

"Rugby player by day, firefighter by night."

Michaelyormark complimented Kolisi:

"The best dad."

Angamalatji praised the Kolisis

"We love you, Kolisi family, and pray for you."

Amber_carvs picked their favourite part of the picture:

"It's Kez in that oversized firefighter suit for me."

Morachino supports Siya:

"As long as you and the kids are happy, life goes on."

