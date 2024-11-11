During a trip to Scotland, Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy shared pictures of himself and his family spending time with the Springboks in Scotland

The former striker and his family posed for pictures on Instagram with the world champions, while skipper Siya Kolisi smiled alongside McCarthy’s daughters

Local sports fans admired the post on social media, saying they loved seeing the Mzansi sporting icons spending time with each other

South African sporting icons Siya Kolisi and Benni McCarthy gained admiration from local fans after posting pictures together on social media.

Bafana Bafana legend McCarthy’s wife, Stacey, shared the pictures on social media after the family spent time with the Springboks in Scotland.

Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi posed with Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy's daughters on social media. Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images and Ash Donelon/Manchester United.

The pictures gained admiration from local fans, while Kolisi celebrated the Boks regaining the top spot in the world rankings after beating Scotland 32-15 on Sunday, 10 November 2024.

Siya Kolisi is all smiles alongside Benni McCarthy’s family

Stacey McCarthy shared pictures of her family and the Bok squad on Instagram:

Kolisi, who stunned South Africa by announcing his divorce from wife Rachel, was all smiles as he posed alongside McCarthy’s daughters.

McCarthy himself also posed alongside the world champions as the local sporting icons shared valuable time together in Scotland.

Local fans show respect to Kolisi and McCarthy

Local sports fans swooned over the pictures on social media, calling both athletes South African legends while they also gushed over McCarthy’s daughters.

Adj.techsa loved the post:

“Wow, Iconic Pic.”

Arunyupa901 is a fan:

“Aww so adorable.”

Jdm.jason admires both athletes:

“King Benni with King Kolisi.”

Carolynbaxterdresses praised McCarthy’s daughter:

“She’s so beautiful, Stacey.”

Somelezo12345 enjoyed seeing the post:

“It’s a legend ting Init? Super. Hope you enjoyed Stace.”

Dearworld_mkg has respect for the athletes:

“African Super Heroes.”

LEANNE KISTAN-DLAMINI acknowledges McCarthy’s family:

“Congratulations to you @staceymccarthy17! Behind every great man is a great woman holding it down.”

Arunyupa Junsombatt is in awe:

“Oh my goodness! Amazing.”

Vasili Manousakis has respect for the Mzansi icons:

“Best of the best.”

Jordan Lyle Wagner admires the pair:

“South African living legends.”

