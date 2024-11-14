Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he is good friends with Bok skipper Siya Kolisi after reflecting on the pair's first meeting

Klopp said the friendship with Kolisi made him not only fall in love with rugby but also made him a Springbok fan

Local rugby fans admired the pair on social media, calling their friendship one of the best bonds in world sport

German football coach Jurgen Klopp said his friendship with Bok skipper Siya Kolisi has made him a supporter of the four-time world champions.

The former coach and Kolisi have often been seen sharing light-hearted moments on social media due to the Bok skipper's love for Klopp's former side, Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp first met Siya Kolisi in Camps Bay and the pair have been friends ever since. Image: Clive Brunskill and Matt Roberts.

Source: Getty Images

Klopp, criticised by former Premiership referee David Coote, said he first met Siya in a Camps Bay restaurant and that the pair have become good friends since then.

Jurgen Klopp has love for the Springboks

Watch Klopp speak about meeting Kolisi in the video below:

According to his Instagram post, Klopp admired the flanker who led the Boks to a 32-15 victory over Scotland on Sunday, 10 November 2024.

Klopp said:

"I am really into rugby now, and it is not an easy one because I already had a rugby story after I saw a documentary about the All Blacks, and when I was a young manager at Mainz, I made us the All Reds. When we arrived at the stadium, we used to play the Haka… so I used to be an All Black, and now I am a Springbok."

Fans admire Klopp and Kolisi

Local sports fans admired Klopp and Kolsis's friendship on social media, saying both men are examples of true leaders.

Carol Mellors likes the friendship:

"Our captain with the best of the best."

Gift Ngoveni - Real estate professional admires both:

"Great sportsmen who share a common faith as well. Humble and geniuses in the sport."

Martin Fleming is a fan of Klopp and Siya:

"Two very inspirational and top leaders."

Phakamani Mathenjwa Pk says Klopp learnt from Siya:

"He learnt from the best."

Seole Daniel Shadi admires the Boks' influence:

"We're always the global trendsetters."

Source: Briefly News