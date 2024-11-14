Former Mamelodi Sundowns Star Retires From Professional Football

A former Mamelodi Sundowns player has decided to retire from professional football after failing to land a new club since last year January

The 35-year-old South African striker last full campaign professionally was with Premier Soccer League side Polokwane City in the 2020-21 season

Local fans celebrate the former Polokwane striker on social media after his decision to retire from football

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Rodney Ramagalela has called his time off professional football at the age of 35.

The South African striker played for Black Leopards, Golden Arrows, Polokwane City, Highlands Park, and Mamelodi Sundowns.

He decided to retire from football after failing to join a new club since parting ways with second-tier side University of Pretoria in January 2023.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Rodney Ramagalela officially retires from professional football at age 35. Photo: @iDiskiTimes.

Source: Twitter

Ramagalela retires from football

According to iDiskiTimes, Ramagalela confirmed that he's focusing on the next stage in his career after retiring from football.

Rama G, as he's being fondly called, played his last full season professionally in the 2020/21 campaign with PSL side Polokwane City.

"Rama G has retired. Last year, I did have big thoughts about it," the former Golden Arrows striker said.

"I was fighting in my mind because this was not how I wanted to retire or announce my retirement.

"However, I had to come to terms with the fact that mentally I've been broken. So, it wasn't an easy decision for me to come to terms with the fact that I would have to retire now.

"But I think it's time that I leave the beautiful game. Yesterday, I really came to terms with the fact that now it's time, so yes, Rama G is retired."

The 35-year-old striker won the Premier Soccer League title and the Nedbank Cup with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Fans react as Ramagalela retires from football

alan_sithole said:

"What a striker, what a player🙌"

TmPhuthu wrote:

"It was a great run to Rama G. Salute bhuti"

yamzway reacted:

"One of the most potent strikers I remember from the PSL🔥"

Lehumosbrother commented:

"What he lacked technically, he made up for with his athleticism and attitude. A very underrated player."

SthuleMthabela shared:

"I hope this guy can go on to be a successful coach 🙏🏿"

Khuze_Elikhulu responded:

"This man had the manliest face in the history of the PSL. Possibly manliest on the continent also, only surpassed by Aristide Bance."

