“Soaking Up Joy”: Rachel Kolisi ‘Heals’ in Australia With Kids and Siblings

Rachel Kolisi hopped onto an aeroplane with her children and Siya Kolisi's sister and headed to Australia

The businesswoman met up with her siblings, sharing pictures of her family and a post about healing

Social media users were happy that Rachel spent time with her siblings and children and wished her well on her journey

Rachel Kolisi's healing journey seems to continue as she spends time in Australia with her loved ones.

Source: Instagram

After Springbok captain Siya Kolisi spent time with his siblings and kids in Cape Town last week, his ex-wife is also spoiling them - and herself - with love and fun.

Rachel Kolisi (née Smith) flew to Australia with Siya's sister Liphelo and the former couple's two children, Nicholas and Keziah, to be with her family.

Rachel Kolisi visits family abroad

In a recent Instagram post on her growing account, Rachel shared images of herself, her kids, Liphelo, and her siblings and spouses (which included Olympic medallist Tatjana Smith) having a jolly time Down Under.

The public figure's post read:

"Sydney is growing on me. So blessed to be spending a few days with family, soaking up joy and lots of love!"

In true Rachel fashion, she also shared a picture about healing, a topic she had previously posted in other Instagram uploads.

The text in the picture read:

"My therapist told me this, and it changed my life: 'You're not healing to be able to handle trauma, pain, anxiety and depression. You're used to those. You're healing to be able to handle joy and accept happiness back into your life.'"

Take a look at the pictures below:

Mzansi reacts to Rachel Kolisi's post

Several social media users took to Rachel's comment section to express their thoughts about the businesswoman leaving South Africa to spend time with her family kilometres away.

Layla Kolbe loved Rachel's post and exclaimed:

"Wholesome!"

@deschusahayam said to the mother:

"You look so happy and beautiful. I’m so glad."

@cooksisternz wrote in the comment section:

"I'm happy for you! I also love Sydney. It reminds me of Cape Town. I'm happy you're healing."

Content creator Aisha Baker said:

"There's nothing like family time with your siblings."

@itsjustloy laughed at Siya's sister struggling to walk on the hot tar, writing:

"Liphelo is feeling that 40 degrees walking barefoot."

@trudapoo wished Rachel well and commented:

"Have the best time with your beautiful family."

