“She Deserves So Much More”: Woman Buys Emotional Mother a Sleek Car

An appreciative daughter shared with TikTok users that she bought her mother a brand-new vehicle

The woman's mom looked as if she was overwhelmed with positive emotions after seeing her gift

Social media users loved the daughter's massive gesture and congratulated the new driver

A woman was proud to share that she bought her mom a brand-new car. Images: @marcyelline

Source: TikTok

There are countless ways to show appreciation for our parents, whether through small acts of kindness or grand gestures. One woman expressed her gratitude in an extraordinary way by buying her mother a brand-new car, a gift that symbolised her love and deep appreciation for all her mother had done.

A special car for a special mom

TikTok user Marcelline Matekenya, who uses the handle @marcyelline, shared with the world that she bought her mother a fancy 2021 Haval Jolion. The luxurious gift left her mother teary-eyed, excited and appreciative.

Marcelline told the online community:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"She deserves so much more."

Watch the video below:

Some info about the Haval Jolion (2021)

According to Cars.co.za, the 2021 model of the Haval Jolion is larger than the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and Volkswagen T-Cross.

"The Haval Jolion is powered by the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that served in the H2.

"It's not a particularly punchy unit, with 105 kW on offer between a relatively heady 5 600 and 6 000 rpm and a torque of 210 Nm between 2 000 and 4 000 rpm."

SA loves daughter's 4-wheeled purchase

Loving the vehicle, several local internet users rushed to the post's comment section to praise and congratulate Marcelline for her loving gesture towards her mother.

@xolani_inno22 said to the generous daughter:

"That’s very good work. May your pocket never get dry of money."

@rue199 wrote in the comments:

"Aah, your mother's tears of joy will be blessings to you."

@fulufheloroana shared with Marcelline:

"She deserves it. Congratulations, and may God bless you more."

@mo_06081114, who loved the heartwarming video seen on their For You Page, hoped to have the same blessings as Marcelline and commented:

"As I tap into this blessing for my mom next year."

@lethabza21 was also emotional and wrote:

"Wow, I am so proud of you, my love. Tears of joy."

Curious, @dhayar13 wondered:

"Guys, how do you afford such prices?"

3 other stories of mothers getting cars

A Johannesburg daughter surprised her mother with a brand-new car. The special bond between the two left internet users emotional.

A woman shared that her loving uncle and his wife bought her mother a new car after she survived a car accident in the vehicle they previously bought her.

A daughter touched hearts when she spoiled her mother with a new vehicle she fetched at the dealership.

Source: Briefly News