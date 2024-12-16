UWC Professor Caps Daughter With Her PhD, Makes SA Emotional: “I’d Be Sobbing”

The University of the Western Cape's vice-chancellor, Prof Tyrone Pretorius, had a proud moment with his daughter

At his last graduation ceremony as the rector, the professor capped his daughter with her PhD

Many social media users found the video emotional and congratulated the father-daughter duo

UWC's vice-chancellor capped his daughter with her PhD at the institution's recent graduation ceremony. Images: @uwconline

Having your parents attend your graduation is always special, but it becomes truly unforgettable when they actively share in the moment. One such father-daughter moment at a recent graduation moved people to tears as it captured the essence of pride and love.

Father caps daughter at graduation

Prof Tyrone Pretorius from the University of the Western Cape experienced a heartwarming moment with his daughter during her graduation. During his final ceremony as the institution's rector and vice-chancellor, the professor proudly capped his daughter with her PhD.

Take a look at the video @uwconline posted below:

What is a vice-chancellor?

According to Indeed, a vice-chancellor is a professional working on the executive board of a university.

Typical duties include attending meetings with other administrators, creating and approving budgets, developing academic and scholarship programmes, and acting as one of the institution's main public representatives.

Father-daughter moment makes SA emotional

Several members of the online community expressed that the video pulled on their heartstrings, while others congratulated the educated woman.

After watching the clip, @carlymichelene shared with social media users and the family members:

"I’d be sobbing. Congratulations to Dad and Daughter."

Former student @nasiebaj wrote in the comments:

"Wow, I don't know them, but I'm so proud. My alma mater."

An impressed @kanye_mckay1 exclaimed:

"What a moment! Very rare to see."

@shelly9677 added to the comment section:

"An absolutely unforgettable father-daughter moment."

@sherryk97 said of the video:

"This is so beautiful, handing over the baton. Congratulations and well done to all, and may success follow you."

@sloane_slayd said to the doctor:

"God bless your career and your dad's."

3 other stories of parents at graduation

A proud father couldn't contain his excitement when he saw his daughter wearing her graduation regalia. He celebrated her achievement in a unique way.

During the University of KwaZulu-Natal's graduation ceremony in May, an emotional mother fell to her knees with pride.

A local father danced in the aisles after seeing his child receive their degree. His happiness lifted social media users' spirits.

