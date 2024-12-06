Rachel Kolisi had a night out with her friends as they attended Tyla's Cape Town show at the Grand Arena in Grandwest

Kolisi said it was the best night of her life that she had experienced in a while, and she looked gorgeous

Fans gushed over Rachel Kolisi's looks as she wore a custom-made Tyla t-shirt with her name on the back

Rachel Kolisi and her friends attended Tyla's Cape Town show. Image: @rachelkolisi on Instagram, Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

A night out with friends at Tyla's concert

Rachel Kolisi enjoyed a night out with her brother and his wife, Tatjana Smith, at Tyla's Cape Town show in Grand West Arena. She posted a few photos from the show.

"Tyla is a national treasure," Kolisi gushed. She also said this was one of the best nights that she had had in a long time. "This was one of the best nights I’ve had in a LONG time!"

Rachel wore a Tyla t-shirt with a short disco skirt and switched it up to a black sweater.

Look at the photos and videos below:

Mzansi raves over Rachel's outing

Fans are loving this carefree Rachel Kolisi, who is enjoying some time away.

tracydup said:

"So nice to see you living your best life."

tracey34 added:

"I love it when moms have nights like these!!!"

boni_msimang gushed:

"It's "The Rachel Show" and I'm loving it ❤️"

Corbett.samantha' said:

"Best best! I want a Rachael shirt."

janicetripepi raved:

"It’s so satisfying to see our women celebrating each other."

gareth.c laughed:

"Your brother in the back with water 😂😂😂 well done on all your achievements Rachel."

mishkenny said:

"Rachel out here living!! You look stunning."

jess_duplessis gushed:

"The glow-up has been real, looking stunning. Glas to see you living!"

Rachel Kolisi shines amid divorce from Siya

According to a previous report from Briefly News, after her high-profile divorce from Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi, Rachel is not stopping and is continuing to thrive. She recently shared pictures of herself at the gym.

Fans showered Rachel with praise on social media and encouraged her to continue being a devoted mother.

