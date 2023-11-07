

Tatjana Schoenmaker became Mrs Smith after she married Rachel Kolisi's brother Joel Smith

The Olympic gold medalist and Joel tied the knot at the Pat Busch Mountain Reserve in the Western Cape

The Kolisis were all in attendance, including Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and their children

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

The Kolisis were in attendance when Joel Smith married Olympic Gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker, Image: @tatjanaschoen

Source: Instagram

Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith had a dreamy wedding in the Western Cape. Rachel Kolisi's brother married the Olympic gold medalist, and the Kolisis were all in attendance.

The Smiths share scenic wedding pictures

Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith shared three wedding pictures, giving fans a glimpse of their enchanting wedding ceremony.

The couple walked down the aisle at the Pat Busch Mountain Reserve. Their ceremony was planned by Cape Town based wedding planning company Lavender Creations.

Have a look below:

Rachel and Springboks captain Siya Kolisi attended

In one picture the couple shared, you can see the Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and Rachel Kolisi's two children.

On her Instagram stories, Rachel Kolisi expressed pride in witnessing her little brother get married.

"My little brother got married to the most spectacular woman this weekend. I literally could not be more grateful for this love."

Congratulatory messages come flooding in

Netizens congratulated Tatjana and Joel couple and sent their best wishes.

emchelius said:

"Goosebumps alllll over again. The best celebration of such a special love!"

anliastar added:

"Congratulations!! Most beautiful photos!"

marisepollard added:

"Congratulations guys, y'all look stunning."

yvesb19 asked:

"Aren’t y’all just gorgeous Mr & Mrs Smith! A long and happy life to you."

flamboijant said:

"A wonderful day for a wonderful couple. We are so grateful that we could be part of this wonderful day."

ivet_lalova added:

"Congratulations."

amronsiebritz mentioned:

"What a special, beautiful & stunning day… thanks for having me there to share this day with y’all … so happy for you guys and love y’all."

Springboks star Eben Etzebeth and wife expecting 1st baby

In a previous report from Briefly News, Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia announced that they are expecting their first baby together.

The couple got married on 4 February 2023 and got engaged in 2022 after a year of dating.

The rugby player shared the news after the Rugby World Cup finals via an Instagram post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News