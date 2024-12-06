SA Weighs in on JR and Tshepi Vundla's Wedding: "They Looked Stunning"
- Celebrity couple Tshepi Vundla and JR Bogopa are officially married, and they tied the knot this week
- The two smitten lovebirds had been together for about seven years before they sealed the deal
- Mzansi wishes the couple well in their journey, and some noted how some people bullied them into getting married
Tshepi and JR get married
South African celebrity couple Thabo 'JR' Bogopa and Matshepang 'Tshepi' Vundla recently sealed the deal. The couple had gotten traditionally married in 2023 when JR paid lobola to the Vundla family.
Following the ceremony, Tshepi opened up about the mixed emotions they experienced: “Yesterday was honestly one of the best days ever. The fights, tears, nerves, and stress were worth it all. Thank you to all our friends and family for respecting our no-phone policy," she stated.
Just recently, the couple made things official and are now married after seven years of dating. Taking to Instagram, Tshepi penned a message to her in-laws:
"Thank you to the Bogopa family for the warmest welcome into their family. Myself and my family felt the love ❤️ I am very lucky that my in-laws are incredibly special people."
Musa Khawula shared a photo from the ceremony.
Fans wish Tshepi and JR well in their marriage
Some of their supporters noticed that the couple shared so many wonderful years together. Their sealing the deal made people extremely proud. Here are some of the positive responses:
trace_godsfave' gushed:
"Congratulations my fave❤️🎉, may God cover you and your family."
bontle.sasha stated:
"This is absolutely beautiful. You guys were made for each other in heaven."
However, some were aware that Musa Khawula was always mean to Tshepi and JR.
@OrapelengM_ shared:
"Hebanna, they finally did it. I’m sorry, but Musa, you did this."
@PreciousShange said:
"Bullying works because it would have taken Jr another 12 years to marry her."
@WendyCharmaine said:
"You see how you disrespectful. Musa got JR to marry Tshepi when he didn’t want to."
