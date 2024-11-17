Masechaba Ndlovu recently revealed that she was starting a new chapter with her baby daddy by her side

The presenter announced to fans that she is off the market after a traditional ceremony with her life partner

Peeps on social media shared their reactions after getting a peek at Masechaba Ndlovu's recent life update

Masechaba Ndlovu is head over heels in love. The media personality got divorced in 2018 and has kept her love life under wraps even though she hinted at a white wedding in 2023.

Masechaba Ndlovu showed her traditional marriage to Ntethe and fans were delighted. Image: @official_ntethe

Fans were overjoyed when Masechaba Ndlovu recently posted stunning pictures of a special occasion with Ntethe, founder of the record label Ntethe Global Effect. Love was in the air as Masechaba made a wholesome announcement with her son's father.

Masechaba Ndlovu marries best friend

In an Instagram post, Masechaba revealed she got married to Ntethe, who is the father of her son Lukhanyo. The TV host proudly referred to Ntethe as her husband and declared that "no weapon formed against them shall prosper". Masechaba wrote:

"My chief strategist, my lover, my LIFE. Baba ka @lukhanyo_lwezizwe, ndiyakuthanda. This was the happiest day of my life"

She shared photos of their stunning traditional wedding:

SA reacts to Masechaba Ndlovu traditional wedding

Fans congratulated Masechaba on finding love. Others noted her previous marriages to Mfundo Ntsibande and then Vusi Ndlovu before their divorce in 2018. Read comments from peeps below:

ginger.jack.5 said:

"Love is so beautiful congrats to both of you"

veetoko gushed:

"Congratulations mama. May God bless and protect your union."

naledimoleo wrote:

"A beautiful ceremony Sis. So glad I could be there to witness your stunning union. ❤️ Congratulations Ma Khumalo."

d_neo exclaimed:

"What a beautiful celebration it was! I love you both!"

limpho_letlala gushed:

"This is so beautiful."

@Ngubenil remarked:

"She believes in love, this one."

@MissLihleM exaggerated:

"She gets married every 5 years."

Masechaba Ndlovu welcomes son Lukhanyo with sweet letter

Briefly News previously reported that TV host Masechaba Ndlovu gave birth to her son. In a lengthy Instagram post, Ndlovu shared his name and censored his face as she made the announcement.

TshisaLIVE reports that Ndlovu has since created an Instagram page for her newborn baby and promised him many more love letters in the future.

Former spokesperson for the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, Masechaba Ndlovu, announced that she has welcomed her son, Lukhanyo Lwezizwe.

