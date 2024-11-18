Masechaba Ndlovu recently tied the knot again in a small ceremony and couldn't wait to share the news

The media personality received warm congratulatory messages from fans and peers after sharing snaps from her wedding

But some netizens couldn't wait to throw shade at Masechaba and her past marriages

Yililili! Masechaba Ndlovu is officially off the market after her partner put a ring on it.

Masechaba Ndlovu gets married

Masechaba Ndlovu recently took another chance at love, and it worked in her favour after getting hitched to her "best friend".

The radio/ TV personality married the father of her child, Ntethelelo Faku, a multi-award-winning singer and owner of Ntethe Records, home to Letoya Makhene.

According to ZiMoja, Masechaba and Ntethelelo hosted what is said to have been a secret wedding, with guests sworn to keep everything on the down low.

She shared the big news on her Instagram page and gushed at her new husband in a sweet post:

"This was the happiest day of my life. I love you, @official_ntethe, and I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you."

Mzansi reacts to Masechaba Ndlovu's wedding

Peeps and fans showed love to Masechaba and wished her well on her new journey:

South African rapper, Khuli Chana, said:

"Congratulations!"

lindough_rsa was chuffed:

"I’m so blessed to be one of the people who witnessed this beautiful love from day one. May God bless you even more; love is a beautiful thing."

Mzansi actress, Lerato Mvelase, wrote:

"Congratulations, and God bless your union daily."

Athabzz showed love:

"There will always be more love."

Meanwhile, some spicy netizens threw shade at Masechaba after learning how many times she had been married before:

OraUncensored threw shade at Masechaba:

"She really does live up to her name."

YaYaMaphalala said:

"Home Affairs hates to see her coming."

ikechauke7 added:

"I think she believes in marriage, but marriage doesn't believe in her."

Stylecandii posted:

"Lebo M has a new competitor."

