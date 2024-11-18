Thuli Phongolo had social media buzzing when she rocked accessories worth R30K

The actress-turned-DJ stunned in a casual fit for an event, with a pricey Amiri handbag and matching sneakers

Followers couldn't get enough of Thuli's outfit, while others questioned why she didn't attend her ex's party

Thuli Phongolo showed off her R30K Amiri outfit accessories. Images: thuliphongolo

Thuli Phongolo never fails to make a statement with her looks, and her latest had Mzansi raving over her expensive taste.

How much are Thuli Phongolo's accessories?

One thing about Thuli Phongolo is that she never goes for basic when it comes to her outfits, and even the smallest item can cost an arm and a leg.

We saw this when she showed off her Louis Vuitton handbag with R100K, and she decided to show off her expensive taste with her Amiri accessories.

The former 2-Faced member shared photos after attending an event hosted by the luxe designer brand wearing oversized cargo pants and a white buttoned-down shirt.

She accessorised with a pair of Amiri MA-1 sneakers worth over R10K and completed her look with a R20K blue Amiri MA Micro Bag:

"Think about it."

Mzansi reacts to Thuli Phongolo's outfit

Netizens can't get enough of Thuli's look and expensive taste:

rawhseason_qm said:

"You looked amazing yesterday."

ev.bense showed love to Thuli:

"Gorgeous as ever, Miss Phongolo, keep it up."

siyaa_n75 was impressed:

"Always serving!"

augustinus5876 added:

"Looking beautiful."

Meanwhile, others asked why she didn't attend DJ Maphorisa's birthday party, which was the same night as the Amiri event:

bisto_sa was curious:

"Why didn't you go to the party?"

eyase_kasi asked:

"Why didn’t you wish @djmaphorisa a happy birthday?"

_i_ndlovukazi asked:

"When are you guys fixing things?"

sawcee_tee wanted to know:

"So you really didn't go there?"

