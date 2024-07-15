Thuli Phongolo has allegedly left Slenda Da Dancing DJ hanging as she has dumped their DJing group

It is reported that Thuli Phongolo feels mightier than 2Faced and that she brings in the numbers

However, Slenda's manager reacted to the rumours and poured cold water on them, saying the group was still together

It seems as though there is trouble in paradise between Thuli Phongolo and Sithabile Zungu, aka Slenda Da Dancing DJ. The two formed the female DJ group called 2Faced but theirs did not last long.

Thuli Phongolo is said to have dumped Slenda Da Dancing DJ and 2Faced. Image: @slenda_dadancingdj, @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Thuli Phongolo's ego clashes with 2Faced

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Thuli Phongolo reportedly ditched 2Faced. The DJing duo consisting of Thuli and talented Afrotainment dancer Slenda Da Dancing DJ often trended because of their underwhelming performances.

According to TshisaLIVE, Thuli has left Slenda hanging as she has dumped their DJing group to pursue a solo career.

The news publication reported that Thuli Phongolo feels more powerful than 2Faced and that she brings in the numbers more than Slenda.

"It wasn't about money, but it is about egos, who brings more followers and who pulls the crowd in their gigs," The publication quoted a source. Thuli is said to be comparing herself to Uncle Waffles, who is thriving globally as a solo DJ.

What Slenda's management has to say about this

Siding with Slenda, the publication quoted another source who slammed Thuli Phongolo, calling her arrogant.

"Thuli is so arrogant that she throws her weight on anything that triggers her appearance. She's going to fail as a solo DJ."

The ladies failed to secure bookings for the Durban July, which took place on 6 July.

In response to this, Slenda's manager said the ladies are still working together.

Thuli Phongolo's English gets mocked

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thuli Phongolo was trolled online because of a measly spelling error in a now-deleted post about elections. Screenshots showed her using complementing instead of contemplating, leading to widespread mockery.

Netizens on X did not hold back in their responses to the popular actress' post.

