TV Host Rorisang Thandekiso Cancels Her Gigs After Losing a Family Member
- South African TV host Rorisang Thandekiso recently lost one of her closet family members
- The Wheel of Fortune host had to cancel all of her weekend gigs after she received the tragic news
- Rorisang issued a statement apologising to her fans and the people who were eagerly excited about attending the events
The 34-year-old TV personality Rorisang Thandekiso faced a tragedy that resulted in halting her gigs.
Rorisang Thandekiso loses her closet family member
The former Yo-TV presenter Rorisang Thandekiso, who made headlines previously about her being a virgin at 31, shared some sad news recently on social media with her fans and followers.
Earlier on, Thandekiso was forced to cancel all of her weekend gigs after she received the news of one of her closest family members' death. The Wheel of Fortune host was booked for the Make Me Whole Summit in Durban and the Bring Me Another Empty Vessel Conference at the Greater Works Ministries Intl in Vaal, Gauteng.
She shared a media statement on her Instagram page, apologising to all her fans and those excited about meeting and seeing her at the events.
The statement reads:
"It's with a weighty heart that I must share some deeply personal news. This week, I lost a very close family member, and this coming weekend, I need to be with my family to attend the funeral. Unfortunately, this means I won't be able to attend two upcoming events for which I'm booked. I sincerely apologise to the wonderful people of Durban and Vaal who were looking forward to the events."
See the post below:
