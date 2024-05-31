Thuli Phongolo was mocked on social media for a spelling error in a now-deleted post about elections

Screenshots showed her using complementing instead of contemplating, leading to widespread ridicule

Social media users did not hold back in their responses to the popular actress' post

Media personality Thuli Phongolo recently caught strays on social media when she shared a post about the elections. The former Generations: The Legacy actress was grilled over a spelling error in a now-deleted post.

Thuli Phongolo's spelling error leaves Mzansi in stitches

South African social media users sometimes forget that celebrities are human and can sometimes make mistakes. Stars like Makhadzi have been trolled several times over broken English or spelling errors.

Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo was recently dragged on social media after seemingly making a spelling mistake in her post. Screenshots of the now-deleted post making the rounds on social media show that she used the word complementing instead of contemplating. She wrote:

“Complementing on taking my mic to the voting station.”

Mzansi grills Thuli Phongolo after her post went viral

Social media users had a field day with Thuli Phongolo. Many fired shots at her, saying her alleged BBL was disturbing her thinking.

@Domineer_ said::

“The effects of the 30% pass mark.”

@Thapz__wrote:

“This gang of BBLs is good for nothing.”

@Sbo19DarkBeauty commented:

“Do they remove your brain cells during surgery in Turkey?”

@djstago wrote:

"Twitter is not for slay queens. Instagram is there for a reason."

@RSeraki added:

"The wig is on top of a Tupperware skaftin."

@theolephants said:

"I hope she deleted that, is she a singer 2?"

@petro_nkosi added:

"She probably voted ANC."

Thuli Phongolo flaunts her curves in stunning Versace outfit

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that former Generations: The Legacy actress Thulisile Phongolo has reminded Mzansi why she is regarded as one of the most beautiful women in South Africa. She shared stunning pictures that had the streets buzzing.

Phew! Thuli Phongolo knows how to distract South Africans, even on voting day. The actress and DJ set timelines on fire with hot pictures.

