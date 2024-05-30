Social media star Thobeka Majozi posted pictures showing off her stunning face on Instagram

The influencer added a biblical quote as her caption that had her followers talking about what she could mean

Thobeka Majozi is popularity known for being Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, and looking at the past drama, many assume she was addressing it

Thobeka Majozi;s face card has never declined. The social media influencer posted a new snap that had people raving and gushing over her.

Thobeka Majozi once again showed off her stunning face in new pictures. Image: @bexxdoesitbetter

Thobeka stuns in new pictures

The media personality Thobeka Majozi stunned her Instagram followers after she posted a picture showing off her gorgeous-looking face online.

The influencer referenced a biblical quote from Genesis in her caption, which says:

“Then God said, “Let there be light”, and there was light. And God saw the light, that it was good, and God divided the light from the darkness.” Gen. 1:3-4

Mzansi discusses Thobeka's photo

Thobeka Majozi is famously recognized as Cassper Nyovest's baby mama. He got married to his childhood sweetheart, but the spotlight was on Thobeka Majozi.

Given this and many other previous controversies, many speculate that her recent comments may have been addressing this.

iamyolah laughed:

"I really hope you guys hear what she's saying."

yaya_zamoh shared:

"Indeed, the light had to be separated from darkness."

siwenono added:

"A gorgeous hun with a beautiful heart. I remember when you gave my son a lift on the bikes at the beach whilst you were with your little one. Thank you."

evepinkz added:

"God devided the light from the darkness."... I hope we all get what she's saying."

tsholo_am gushed:

"She will forever be that beautiful humble woman. They can never make me hate you."

chumakazi_m lauded:

"Bexx truly does it better."

