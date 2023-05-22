Masechaba Ndlovu has penned a lengthy love letter to her newborn son, Lukhanyo as she announces his arrival

The former government spokesperson thanked her baby daddy for being extremely hands-on in taking care of their newborn

Ndlovu goes into detail about her struggles with breastfeeding and sleepless nights

Masechaba Ndlovu penned a lengthy love letter to her newborn son and acknowledged her baby daddy for his support. Image: @masechabandlovu

TV host Masechaba Ndlovu has finally given birth to her son. In a lengthy Instagram post, Ndlovu shared his name and censored his face as she made the announcement.

TshisaLIVE reports that Ndlovu has since created an Instagram page for her newborn baby and promised him many more love letters in the future.

Masechaba Ndlovu pens love letter to her son and reveals his name

Former spokesperson for the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, Masechaba Ndlovu, announced that she has welcomed her son, Lukhanyo Lwezizwe.

Taking to Instagram, Ndlovu shared the first images of her son and penned a love letter to him.

"Your dad and I are ecstatic that you are finally here. Although it's been 2 weeks, it feels like 2 MONTHS, as we've barely gotten any sleep!"

Ndlovu speaks highly of her baby daddy. Without mentioning his name, she quoted Steve Harvey in an effort to describe just how much of a super dad he is.

"I honestly don't know how I would have coped if it were not for your dad. Steve Harvey says, 'There are fathers and there are daddies.' Anyone can be a father, but you have a daddy."

Masechaba even mentioned that she has never bathed Lukhanyo, only the nurse at the hospital and his father have.

"It's become your daddy-baby bonding time in the evenings. It gives me so much joy to just relax and watch him render such a powerful act of service to you. I'm in awe every single day."

Masechaba's struggles with breastfeeding and having sleepless nights

Masechaba got candid about her struggles with breastfeeding and how her milk supply was not enough to feed Lukhanyo.

With encouragement from her hubby, they were determined to make things work. From changing things and introducing formula milk, Masechaba is now happy that Lukhanyo can breastfeed properly.

"The only time you're not breastfeeding is when you are bathing or sleeping! Uyalithanda ibele mntwana-bantu! And we love it for you! So much so, that we have fully embraced waking up at unGodly hours to feed you.

"I say 'we' because your daddy is right there in the trenches with me at 2am when I am up for feeds. Either passing the wet wipes while we change your nappy or holding up the cellphone flashlight so we can see during loadshedding."

Masechaba closed off her letter by gushing over the love her other sons give their newborn baby brother.

"They say a mother is a man's first love so this is my very first love letter to you and the first of many to come. I love you, son. Your brothers ADORE you. Thank you for inspiring the best version of me."

