Masechaba Ndlovu has announced that her journey as the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture's spokesperson has officially ended

Ndlovu spent three years in the government office with Nathi Mthethwa and worked closely with the newly appointed minister Zizi Kodwa

South African people wished Masechaba well as she embarked on a new chapter in her career and life

Masechaba Ndlovu's three-year term in government office as the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture's spokesperson has come to an end.

Masechaba Ndlovu can't wait to start a new chapter after retiring from the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture Spokesperson.

According to ZAlebs, Masechaba worked closely with Nathi Mthethwa, the former Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, and Zizi Kodwa, who recently succeeded Nathi.

Masechaba Ndlovu announces she's no longer the spokesperson for the Minister of Arts And Culture

Taking to Twitter, Masechaba shared a post announcing that she would embark on a new career chapter. She never forgot to thank people who made her time in the government office a smooth and pleasant one to look forward to for three years.

"It has been an honour to serve in the government over the last 3 years. I leave this space excited to begin the next chapter of my career as I continue growing in my God-given purpose. Old energy is clearing, new energy is entering & great things are on the horizon. Az'khale."

Mzansi sends Masechaba Ndlovu well wishes

@RebotileHK said:

"Big Congratulations Mase. Hope the next chapter is all you wished it to be ❤️"

@S_Gwiliza shared:

"Many congratulations on Baby Government, and all the best. I can assure you it's not much of a loss."

@BoityBell posted:

"May God of your ancestors continue to walk this journey with you. May you have the strength through it all. As for me, I love and appreciate you everyday "

@slindoMb replied:

"Bye and congratulations."

@TeamMasechaba_ commented:

"QUEEN! Az'khale! We miss you on TV and Radio! ❤️"

@Zinhleputinn wrote:

"Congratulations on your new journey sis."

@CarolOfori also said:

"All the best lady "

What's next for Masechaba Ndlovu?

Masechaba is a woman of many talents. If she's not on TV putting her presentation skills to the test, she's on the radio keeping Mzansi entertained.

Masechaba is also interested in music, reports ZAlebs. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced in 2022 that she would release her single Vela.

SA Mzansi divided over Somizi bagging The Masked Singer SA after returning to radio

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo's inclusion in The Masked Singer South Africa had angered South Africans. Many fans said that they need to see young people taking up the roles.

Somizi is undoubtedly the most famous media personality in South Africa, if not in Africa. The star has many television shows, radio shows, TV adverts and hosting events under his belt.

He has been a judge on the popular singing competition Idols SA for many seasons. The Living The Dream With Somizi star caused a buzz when he bagged two slots on Metro FM.

