Kaizer Chiefs star Nkosingiphile 'Mshini' Ngcobo and his wife Thabisa Ntleki are now parents to a newborn

The couple announced the arrival of their bundle of joy on Christmas Day, 25 December and received love online

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo got married to his long-term partner, Thabisa Ntleki, at just 24 years of age

Kaizer Chiefs star Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and wife Thabisa Ntleki are first-time parents. Image: @mshini_ngcobo37

Source: Instagram

Rising Kaizer Chiefs star Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, AKA Mshini, and his beautiful wife, Thabisa Ntleki, announced the arrival of their newborn baby.

The couple made this special announcement on Christmas Day, 25 December, and shared adorable family photos. At just 24, Ngcobo married his long-term partner, Thabisa Ntleki. They made things official in a dreamy yet private wedding ceremony in September 2024.

Debuting her baby bump dressed in a brown bodycon dress, Ntleki said, "Falling in love all over again."

In matching Christmas pyjamas, the couple posed with their adorable bundle of joy and wished many of their supporters a merry Christmas.

Mzansi showers couple with loads of love

People wished the couple well on their journey into parenthood, saying they had this thing on lock.

Some trolls did also have some salty remarks to make about Mshini's soccer career, but his supporters came to his defence.

This is what people had to say:

khethamkhize said:

"So precious! Merry Christmas and congratulations to the Mapholobas!"

fortune06 asked:

"So cute. What do we call young Mshini?"

shortbasengcobo replied:

"Congrats weNhlaka. Baby Ngcobo has arrived😍Merry Christmas to you bafo and your beautiful little family."

ughtsheno stated:

"Awh congrats man😩 May you and your beautiful family be blessed abundantly."

booilinda congratulated:

"Congratulations guys this beautiful 🔥"

mkubukeni_ntandoyenkos wished:

"Merry Christmas Mapholoba."

