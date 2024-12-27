Moshe Ndiki Shows Off His Twin Sons in Cute Family Christmas Card: "God Blessed Me With Them"
- South African TV star Moshe Ndiki posted cute photos of his twin sons as they celebrated their second Christmas
- The TV presenter showed off their family Christmas card and gushed over them, saying he is blessed to be their dad
- Mzansi hailed Moshe for doing an amazing job at raising his boys, noting how happy and bubbly they always look in pictures
Moshe shows off twin sons
TV presenter Moshe Ndiki is a doting father. The star celebrated Christmas with his two sons, saying this is their second one so far.
Moshe gushed over his sons and expressed gratitude to God for blessing him with the beautiful baby boys.
"Merry Christmas from me and my little family. This is their second Christmas of many to come. PS: I still can’t believe God blessed me with these two; how loved and favoured I am," he wrote.
Blog page @MDNnewss shared the photo on X:
Mzansi gushes over Moshe and his twins
Netizens gushed over Moshe and his beautiful sons. While many had salty remarks, the majority of his supporters had positivity to spread.
misskaitey said:
"The one with less hair looks very naughty and friendly. The other one is cute like a girl."
snowie_sithole laughed:
"There's only one person who likes their picture taken here. The other one couldn't be bothered 😂."
simplenkagi34 said:
"You should upload behind the scenes videos because I am sure it was so chaotic."
phittioxolo' gushed:
"The other one always has a happy smile."
realgoddess1313' stated:
"They look so much like you can I come be their nanny tog."
naytholo said:
"They ate adorable. They grow up so fast man, second Christmas already."
hloni_lucy gushed:
"They sooo cuteeee. Please can I have one of them."
Moshe and boyfriend allegedly break up
In a previous report from Briefly News, media personality Moshe Ndiki and his boyfriend, Mzie, have allegedly broken up.
The couple spread love to one another on social media shortly before their break up rumours. SA was not exactly shocked by the news, as some trolled the relationship, saying it was not going to last.
