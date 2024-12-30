TV personality Ayanda Thabethe is reportedly engaged to the controversial businessman Peter Matsimbe

The news of her supposed engagement came as a surprise to Mzansi, who some wished her well in her marriage

Ayanda Thabethe posted the engagement ring on her close friends, but a person took a screenshot

South African TV personality Ayanda Thabethe is allegedly engaged. The star has been linked to the controversial businessman Peter Matsimbe.

Ayanda Thabethe and her businessman baby daddy are engaged. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Instagram

Is Ayanda engaged to Peter Matsimbe?

Popular media personality Ayanda Thabethe is reportedly engaged to her baby daddy, Peter Matsimbe. Thabethe posted a picture of the engagement ring to her close friends on Instagram, and it looks stunning.

However, her close friend took a screenshot of the ring and posted it all over social media, landing on Musa Khawula's X page.

Peter Matsimbe is surrounded by controversy. He is allegedly wanted for fraud involving luxury cars, but that remains a rumour.

Mzansi reacts to Ayanda's engagement rumours

Netizens wished her well in her marriage, saying she deserves happiness and that they are a good-looking couple. Some people said the wedding will be one for the books.

@Melo_Malebo said:

"I just know her wedding is gonna be so beautiful."

@Nothando_Ro lauded:

"Beautiful couple, and many congratulations to them."

@zazak1262870 asked:

"Wasn't she married before? I am just asking."

@SammySib claimed:

"I thought they were married already."

@Misah_Mdiza congratulated:

"Congratulations to her ♥️"

@TawanaM14 stated:

"She’s off the street."

@MissRoyalty_nks argued:

"I hope they stay together for a long long time because there is a lot of people who want them to separate so badly for absolutely no reason."

@graham_sabi joked:

"Maybe it’s poverty speaking, but those buttons on that LV shirt, are screaming Small Street!"

@NovBaby13 said:

"Won't lie. They look cute together actually. Congrats to them."

Ayanda Thabethe flaunts Rolls Royce

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ayanda Thabethe trended after she flaunted a new R5 million Rolls Royce. Her gift came from the controversial baby daddy, Peter Matsimbe

Matsimbe also allegedly bought her a Maybach as a push present.

